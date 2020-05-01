NBC will attempt to bring a bit of “normalcy” to the first Saturday in May.
The network will televise “The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown.” It will feature the 13 Triple Crown winning horses. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Derby will take place Sept 5.
According to reports, data algorithms, including handicapping information, will be used in the computer-simulated race.
The entrants, by post draw, with odds (no betting on the race) and Triple Crown winning year:
1. Affirmed, 5-1, 1978.
2. Assault, 20-1, 1946.
3. Secretariat, 7-2, 1973.
4. Sir Barton, 20-1, 1919.
5. Seattle Slew, 5-1, 1977.
6. American Pharoah, 6-1, 2015.
7. Gallant Fox, 20-1, 1930.
8. Citation, 4-1, 1948.
9. War Admiral, 8-1, 1937.
10. Whirlaway, 6-1, 1941.
11. Count Fleet, 6-1, 1943.
12. Justify, 15-1, 2018.
13. Omaha, 20-1, 1935.
The show takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. The race is set for 4:45. It also will feature American Pharoah’s Derby win. And, fans can visit KentuckyDerby.com to select their favorite.
Iowa Greyhound Park preseason schoolers
They are scheduled to kick off Saturday. Post time is 12:30 p.m.
NOTES
Naples ends racing Sunday.
Oaklawn ends its meet Saturday.
Tampa Bay ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Saturday: English Channel, Honey Ryder, Big Drama.
Oaklawn: Friday: Breeders’ Championship, Fantasy. Saturday: Arkansas Derby, Oaklawn Handicap.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $528,481.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,019.