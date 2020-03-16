Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
Good As Gold broke quickly and held off JD Geisha to claim the 2019 Iowa Greyhound Park Memorial Sprint.
After racing in the upper grades all season, Gold moved to Naples. He started slowly and dropped to Grade D. However, Gold has turned things around and worked his way to Grade A.
RACING SCHEDULES
Because of the Covid-19 virus pandemic continue to monitor track schedules.
Meadowlands is supposed to race Friday night. Yonkers racing is suspended until Wednesday. Palm Beach has suspended racing for an undisclosed amount of time.
Most tracks are not allowing spectators but continue offering simulcast wagering.
NOTE
Saturday’s cards at Palm Beach were canceled; the Arthur Rooney’s St. Patrick’s Invitational was not raced.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Distance Classic first round.
Southland: Wednesday: Hound Madness third round. Sunday: Fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Damon Runyon.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Louisiana Derby Day: Tom Benson, Costa Rising, Muniz Memorial, New Orleands Classic, Oaks, Louisiana Derby, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Texas Champions Day: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday; San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,332.
Naples: Tri super, $11,979.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,546.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $68,746.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,003,138.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,133.
Sam Houston: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,681.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,249.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $174,478.