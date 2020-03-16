CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Diocese: 2nd credible allegation of sexual abuse leveled at former Boscobel priest

East Dubuque changes ordinance to pave way for cannabis business

New parking ramp, traffic-control system highlight $60 million in proposed projects for City of Dubuque

Biz Buzz: New home decor business; brewery planned for Maquoketa; consignment shop to close

Dubuque man who shot pole sentenced to 20 days in jail

Indoor sale organizers step up disinfectant preparations before Maquoketa event

Charges dismissed after judge throws out evidence from Dubuque shooting investigation

5 honored as 'Everyday Heroes' by American Red Cross

Koneru -- Coronavirus 101: Biggest misconceptions, what you need to know

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Long-term benefits, risks of intermittent fasting not known

Coronavirus cleaning tips for your iPhone, Android

Dubuquer honored for work with immigrants

Ask Amy: Boy, his bears belong together

On the House to return at a later date

No viral frenzy, but ice cave formations draw the curious to Lake Superior’s south shore

New albums

NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

Reeder: Bustos would make a good VP for Biden

March Sadness: No brackets, no knowing what might've been

Page: What Trump doesn't care to know about coronavirus could hurt us

Chicago Tribune: America without sports, as coronavirus prompts national timeout

YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 16

Illinois shuts down bars, restaurants due to coronavirus

Explosion in Lagos kills at least 15, Nigerians probe cause

Monday's sports briefs

Fatal shooting reported in Marshalltown

Titans agree to four-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings

Turkey-Russia patrols start amid protests on Syrian highway

Pyramid a surprising sight in western Nebraska

What's happening

Almanac

Netanyahu rival Gantz chosen to form new Israeli government

Former candidate in Florida entering rehab

Pope goes on Roman walkabout, prays for end to pandemic

Virus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

Iowa Legislature suspends session for 30 days

Ticket sales dive at box office; lowest turnout in 20 years

How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus

Biden and Sanders cast themselves as best leader amid crisis