RF Juanita remains undefeated and tops the standings in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Future Star stakes.

Heading into Sunday’s third round, the Superior Kennel entrant will have an edge on making the final. A fourth-place finish would clinch a spot.

Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle Kennel, and BGR Big Foot Joe, Boeckenstedt Kennel, are tied for second with 32 points. There are 11 dogs with at least 20 points.

They will compete Sunday afternoon in one of three qualifying races. The draw will be released later today.

The top eight will advance to the Oct. 2 final.

Click HERE to follow the standings. 

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $266.

Twin super: $7,475.

IGP schoolers best time

PB Priority Mail, Clayton Black Kennel, 31.74.

NOTES

Arlington ends its meet Saturday.

Monmouth ends its meet Saturday.

Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Festival of Stakes: Saturday: Group A fourth round. Sunday: Group B fourth round.

Wheeling Island: Saturday: Juvenile final.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Ashley Cole, Joseph Gimma. Sunday: Athenia, Kelso. Sunday: Bertram Bongard, Gallant Bloom.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Bourbon Trail, Harrods Creek, Open Mind.

Delaware Park: Saturday: DTHA Governor, First State Dash, Rosenberger, New Castle, Small Wonder, Distaff.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Hollywood Beach, In Reality, My Dear Girl, Wildcat Heir.

Monmouth: Saturday: Violet, Smoke Glacken.

Parx: Saturday: Alphabet Soup, Cotillion, Gallant Bot, Greenwood Cup, Dirt Mile, Pennsylvania Derby, Plum Pretty, Turf Monster.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Dan Johnson, Donna Reed, Gov. Branstad, Breeders’ Derby, Breeders’ Oaks, Iowa Cradle, Iowa Sorority.

Woodbine: Saturday: Bold Venture, Duchess.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Tonight: Stallion Management, Trotting Classic, Elevation, Jenn’s Beach Boy, Moni Maker, Pacing Derby, Madison County, Langley Memorial.

Woodbine: Saturday: Mohawk Million, Metro Pace, She’s A Lady, Simcoe & Simcoe.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $10,487.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $340,246.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,515.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,306.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,739.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $125,111.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $19,443.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $155,807.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $72,534.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,186.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $44,852.

