One of the nice things about a day off is the ability to get a few things done – then head to the track.
Iowa Greyhound Park will be open for wagering today. The highlight is a 12-race card with a 1 p.m. post time.
There are eight mixed grade races, two are TA grade. There is one Dubuque Course race.
Super C Tru Jude, in Grade TA race 4, has 10 wins.
Hurricane postponements
Because of Hurricane Dorian, the Puppy Stakes championship race at Palm Beach will be postponed until further notice.
Check the racing schedules today in case other Florida tracks cancel.
Other stakes today
Del Mar: Futurity, Juvenile Fillies Turf.
Monmouth: Bodacious Tatas.
Prairie Meadows: Sorority, Cradle, Oaks, Derby, Donna Reed, Branstad, Dan Johnson (all thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Bernard Baruch, Runhappy Hopeful.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $0.
Twin super: $4,048.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
XK Want It posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.47.
NOTES
Del Mar ends its meet today.
Saratoga ends its meet today.
Belmont opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Arlington-Washington Futurity and Lassie.
Belmont: Friday: Christiecat. Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Invitation. Sunday: Allie Forces.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sheer Drama.
Monmouth: Saturday: Decathlon. Sunday: Miss Woodford.
Woodbine: Saturday: Vice Regent.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $151,018; pick 6 jackpot, $14,534.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $307,148.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,042,563.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,983.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197 (thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $791,567.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $29,814.