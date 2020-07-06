It was an exciting three-day holiday weekend. Lots – and I mean a lot – of races were available. They kept me busy pretty much from when I woke up until I went to bed.
Of course, my favorite highlight was Gonz Dandelion winning the King and Queen stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park Saturday afternoon. He put on an impressive run.
So, we’ll keep it simple today:
Click HERE if you want to see photos of stakes winners from this season and past seasons from IGP.
Click HERE for a historical list of past stakes winners.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $506.
Twin super: $2,935.
IGP schooler watch
GI Joe, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.32
NOTES
Keeneland has its meet from Wednesday to Sunday.
Del Mar opens its meet Friday.
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Banrock. Friday: Gold Fever. Saturday: Ruffian. Sunday: River Memories.
Del Mar: Friday: Oceanside. Saturday: Wickerr. Sunday: Osunitas.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Sophomore stakes, Indiana Derby, Indiana Oaks, Schuster Memorial, Distaff.
Keeneland: Friday: Maker’s Mark Mile, Beaumont. Saturday: Blue Grass, Ashland, Jenny Wiley, Madison, Shakertown, Appalachian. Sunday: Elkhorn, Transylvania.
Monmouth: Saturday: Blue Sparkler. Sunday: My Frenchman.
Woodbine: Saturday: Connaught Cup.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series trot and pace, Filly trot, Colt trot.
Yonkers: Saturday: Springfield.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $400,040.
Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,494.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $178,627.
Laurel Park: Pick 5, $11,077.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $104,938.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $84,400; pick 6 jackpot, $12,464.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $61,750; late jackpot high 5, $75,268.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $250,903.