It’s been a rough week. Since there isn’t a lot going on in the pari-mutuel world, I thought a rundown of stakes and large carryovers would suffice.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,234.
Twin super: $10,328.
IGP Thursday schoolers best time
Ropin The Wind, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 31.11.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: American Derby, Arlington, Hatoof, Modesty.
Del Mar: Today: Oceanside. Saturday: San Diego Handicap, Osunitas. Sunday: Cougar, Wickerr.
Ellis Park: Saturday: Good Lord. Sunday: Pea Patch.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Steele.
Monmouth: Saturday: Haskell, United Nations, Monmouth Cup, Molly Pitcher, Matchmaker, Wolf Hill. Sunday: Jersey Girl.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Filly, Iowa Stallion.
Saratoga: Today: Forbidden Apple. Saturday: Diana, Sanford. Sunday: Coronation Cup.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ballade. Sunday: Connaught.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Pace, Mistletoe Shalee, Stanley Dancer, Del Miller, Haughton Pace, Haughton Mare Pace, Hambletonian, Miss Versatility.
Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.
Yonkers: Tonight: Springfield.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $132,083.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,546.
Delaware Park: Pick 5, $16,500.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $226,037; super high 5, $11,452.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $194,743; pick 6 jackpot, $26,336.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,544.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $162,859.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,307.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $90,416; pick 5 jackpot, $16,170.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $24,986.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $42,878.