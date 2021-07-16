It’s been a rough week. Since there isn’t a lot going on in the pari-mutuel world, I thought a rundown of stakes and large carryovers would suffice.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,234.

Twin super: $10,328.

IGP Thursday schoolers best time

Ropin The Wind, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 31.11.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: American Derby, Arlington, Hatoof, Modesty.

Del Mar: Today: Oceanside. Saturday: San Diego Handicap, Osunitas. Sunday: Cougar, Wickerr.

Ellis Park: Saturday: Good Lord. Sunday: Pea Patch.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Steele.

Monmouth: Saturday: Haskell, United Nations, Monmouth Cup, Molly Pitcher, Matchmaker, Wolf Hill. Sunday: Jersey Girl.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Filly, Iowa Stallion.

Saratoga: Today: Forbidden Apple. Saturday: Diana, Sanford. Sunday: Coronation Cup.

Woodbine: Saturday: Ballade. Sunday: Connaught.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Pace, Mistletoe Shalee, Stanley Dancer, Del Miller, Haughton Pace, Haughton Mare Pace, Hambletonian, Miss Versatility.

Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.

Yonkers: Tonight: Springfield.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $132,083.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,546.

Delaware Park: Pick 5, $16,500.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $226,037; super high 5, $11,452.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $194,743; pick 6 jackpot, $26,336.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,544.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $162,859.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,307.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $90,416; pick 5 jackpot, $16,170.

Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $24,986.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $42,878.

