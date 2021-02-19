The wintry weather that swept the country last week caused many tracks to cancel racing.
Maryland’s Laurel Park was no exception.
The stakes-packed card that was canceled Feb. 13 is moved in its entirety to Saturday.
They are: Miracle Wood, John Campbell, Nellie Morse, Wide Country, Barbara Fritchie and General George. They are races 3 through 8.
First post is 11:25 a.m.
Out of action
Continued poor weather has forced a track to cancel its weekend racing.
Oaklawn will be dark.
The scheduled stakes will be rescheduled as follows: Southwest, Razorback and Spring Fever on Saturday, Feb. 27; and Bayakoa, Downthedustyroad and Dixie Belle on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Back in action
The harness track Woodbine returns after COVID-19 rules in Canada forced a shutdown for several weeks.
It returned to its evening schedule last night.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Maddie May.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, H-Town, Miss Bluebonnet.
Santa Anita: Today: Wishing Well. Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Memorial Medley trotters. Saturday: Memorial Medley horses and geldings. Sunday: Owens Memorial.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,154.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $210,415.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $50,051.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $234,948.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,587.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $31,120.