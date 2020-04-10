As we continue to muddle through the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, this is a reminder that some tracks continue to offer racing.
Naples is the greyhound option. Gulfstream, Oaklawn and Tampa Bay are the thoroughbred tracks. Remington Park and Los Alamitos continue their quarter horse meets.
However, only Naples and Gulfstream will offer racing on Easter.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Mile, Oaklawn Stakes.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $465,998.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,278.