The week ahead BY GARY DURA Mar 14, 2022

Following are the stakes and carryovers for this week.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Any Limit, Hutcheson, Silks Run.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Beyond the Wire, Conniver, Harrison Johnson, Not For Love, Private Terms.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Essex, Whitmore.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Irish O'Brien. Sunday: Sensational Star.

Turfway: Saturday: Queen.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Today: Billy Daily. Tuesday: Howard Beissinger. Wednesday: Ray Paver. Thursday: Herb Coven.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $80,212.

Golden Gate: Super high 5, $14,381.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,996.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $23,845.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $358,858.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,243.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,291.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,303.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $348,070.