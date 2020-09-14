Thursday’s card will feature 48 of the top young racers from Iowa Greyhound Park.
That is when the first round of the Future Stars stake takes place.
The program will be released today. Post time Thursday is 5:30 p.m.
They will run again on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The top 24 will advance to the third round on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,179.
Twin super: $7,195.
IGP schoolers
JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.15.
NOTES
Canterbury ends its meet Wednesday.
Belmont opens its meet Friday.
Santa Anita opens its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Wednesday: Group B second round. Sunday: Third round. Saturday: Group A third round. Friday: Group C second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Miner’s Mark. Saturday: Oaks.
Canterbury: Wednesday: Shakopee Juvenile.
Charles Town: Saturday: Dickie Moore, Pink Ribbon, Henry Mercy, Rachel’s Turn, Sadie Hawkins, Frank Gail.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Gus Grisson, Richmond.
Monmouth: Saturday: Joey P. Sunday: Salvator.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Speakeasy, Chillingworth. Sunday: Tokyo City Cup.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mile, Singspiel, Cares, Ontario Racing. Sunday: Natalma, Summer.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $25,603. Forced out Tuesday matinee.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $46,036.
Canterbury: Pick 5, $41,427.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,967.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $375,348.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,669.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,914.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot $13,184.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $25,791; pick 6 jackpot, $119,541.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 4, $38,390; pick 5, $21,811.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $53,231.