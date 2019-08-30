One greyhound completed qualifying undefeated in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Classic.
Superior Tora closed strong once again, and she posted her 12th win of the season.
Revin Devon and XT’s Thunder won two qualifiers each. However, Thunder didn’t break well in round 3, and ended up last.
They will face off Sunday in the 12th race. Post time is 1 p.m.
The finalists, with kennel and qualifying points:
Superior Tora, Superior Kennel, 60.
Joesrifleman, Copper Kettle Kennel, 44.
Revin Devon, Copper Kettle Kennel, 43.
XT’s Thunder, Xtrem Hess Racing, 40.
Superior Tack, Superior Kennel, 33.
Lester Hayes, Stidham & Brindle, 28.
BGR Gladiator, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 25.
Benny Goodman, Stidham & Brindle, 23.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.
Fathree won last year.
Early picks
The box draw hasn’t been completed, but I’ll take a stab.
Superior Tora is running so well. She gets the edge. Watch out for XT’s Thunder. If he gets a better break, watch out. He could get too much of a lead to overcome.
My longshot is Lester Hayes. Yes, it’s a Grade B dog, but he looks to be coming into form. And, Devon could be a good win value; keep an eye on the odds.
Dogs in the wager: Tora, Thunder, Hayes and Devon.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $169.
Twin super: $3,722.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
BGR Clark Kent posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.25.
NOTES
Del Mar ends its meet Monday.
Saratoga ends its meet Monday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Monday: Puppy Stakes final.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: I’m Smokin’. Saturday: Debutante, John Mabee. Sunday: Derby, Juvenile Turf. Monday: Futurity, Juvenile Fillies Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire two divisions, Proud Man, Sharp Susan.
Monmouth: Saturday: Precious Passion. Sunday: Red Bank, Safely Kept, Sapling, Sorority. Monday: Bodacious Tatas.
Prairie Meadows: Monday: Sorority, Cradle, Oaks, Derby, Donna Reed, Branstad, Dan Johnson (all thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Today: Lucky Coin. Saturday: Glens Falls, Prioress, Saranac, Woodward. Sunday: Spinaway. Monday: Bernard Baruch, Runhappy Hopeful.
Woodbine: Saturday: Passing Mood. Sunday: La Lorgnette.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Sunday: 8 Ohio Sires Stakes Championships.
Woodbine: Saturday: Canadian Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf Trot.
Yonkers: Saturday: Lady Maud, Hudson Trot, Yonkers Trot, Messenger.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $22,313.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $127,338.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,359; super high 5, $16,240.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $961,781.
Monmouth: Pick 5, $30,239.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $271,985 (thoroughbreds).
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $475,828.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $295.421.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $11,570.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $13,793.