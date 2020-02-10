I know I should take things one day at a time. However, a look at the upcoming weekend is a reason not to.
It seems that wherever you look, there’s a good chance to see a high-level race.
Take a look at the stakes schedule below. First, head up to Woodbine Friday night for a final.
Then, there are early rounds of the greyhound stakes at a couple of tracks Saturday afternoon and evening.
While milling about Saturday at the horse racing tracks, Fair Grounds gets the main attention as it hosts the Louisiana Derby Preview.
So, prepare the handicapping early and be ready to change channels all day.
NOTES
Hawthorne opens its harness meet Saturday.
Saratoga harness joins the simulcast lineup Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Sprint Classic first round.
Palm Beach: Wednesday: James Paul Derby first round. Saturday: Second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Broadway. Sunday: Gander.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Louisiana Derby Preview: Mineshaft, Risen Star, Rachel Alexandra, Fair Grounds, Colonel Power, Albert Stall.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.
Laurel Park: Saturday: John Campbell, Wide Country, Barbara Fritchie, General George, Miracle Wood.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Dixie Belle.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Monica. Sunday: Sweet Life.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Pelican, Minaret.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Friday: Wine & Roses.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,424.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $13,161.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $562,981.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,711.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $43,780; pick 6 jackpot, $10,407.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $229,501; super high 5, $18,729.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,498.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $26,756; late super high 5, $19,849.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,060.