The younger dogs get their chance to shine at Iowa Greyhound Park.

It’s the Future Star stakes, which features 48 dogs whelped March 2019 or later and have won a race at IGP.

The opening round is Thursday. The top 24 will advance after the third round Wednesday, Sept. 22. The third round on Sunday, Sept. 26, will determine the eight finalists.

They will compete Saturday, Oct. 2, for part of the $30,000 purse.

T’s Capt Phasma, of T&T Kennel, won in 2020 and Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, won in 2019.

You can follow the standings HERE.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $3,445.

Twin super: $6,206.

IGP schoolers best time

JD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.35.

NOTES

Canterbury ends its meet Thursday.

Churchill Downs opens its meet Thursday.

Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.

Running Aces ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Festival of Stakes: Thursday: Group B second round; Friday: Group C second round; Saturday: Group A third round

Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Juvenile second round. Sunday: Third round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Friday: Allied Forces, Christiecat. Saturday: Jockey Club Invitational, Derby and Oaks. Sunday: Pebbles.

Canterbury: Thursday: Juvenile, Sprint.

Charles Town: Saturday: Henry Mercer, Rachel’s Turn.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Iroquois, Locust Grove, Pocahontas, Thoroughbred Society, Open Mind.

Evangeline: Friday: Futurity. Saturday: Futurity.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Empire, Hoosier Heartland.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Polynesian, Twist, De Francis, Weathervane.

Monmouth: Saturday: Pinot Grigio. Sunday: Joey P.

Woodbine: Friday: Bull Page, Victorian Queen. Saturday: Canadian, International, Mile. Sunday: Natalma, Ontario Racing, Summer, Woodbine Cares.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Friday: Ambro Flight, Milton. Saturday: Trotting Classic, Elegant Image

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $311,072.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,483.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,408.

Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $11,852.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $22,591.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $73,148.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $45,637.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $237,922; pick 6 jackpot, $71,498.

