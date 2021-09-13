Future stars up next BY GARY DURA Sep 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The younger dogs get their chance to shine at Iowa Greyhound Park.It’s the Future Star stakes, which features 48 dogs whelped March 2019 or later and have won a race at IGP.The opening round is Thursday. The top 24 will advance after the third round Wednesday, Sept. 22. The third round on Sunday, Sept. 26, will determine the eight finalists.They will compete Saturday, Oct. 2, for part of the $30,000 purse.T’s Capt Phasma, of T&T Kennel, won in 2020 and Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, won in 2019.You can follow the standings HERE.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $3,445.Twin super: $6,206.IGP schoolers best timeJD Gone Global, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, 31.35.NOTESCanterbury ends its meet Thursday.Churchill Downs opens its meet Thursday.Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.Running Aces ends its meet Saturday.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Festival of Stakes: Thursday: Group B second round; Friday: Group C second round; Saturday: Group A third roundWheeling Island: Wednesday: Juvenile second round. Sunday: Third round.ThoroughbredsBelmont: Friday: Allied Forces, Christiecat. Saturday: Jockey Club Invitational, Derby and Oaks. Sunday: Pebbles.Canterbury: Thursday: Juvenile, Sprint.Charles Town: Saturday: Henry Mercer, Rachel’s Turn.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Iroquois, Locust Grove, Pocahontas, Thoroughbred Society, Open Mind.Evangeline: Friday: Futurity. Saturday: Futurity.Gulfstream: Saturday: Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy.Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Empire, Hoosier Heartland.Laurel Park: Saturday: Polynesian, Twist, De Francis, Weathervane.Monmouth: Saturday: Pinot Grigio. Sunday: Joey P.Woodbine: Friday: Bull Page, Victorian Queen. Saturday: Canadian, International, Mile. Sunday: Natalma, Ontario Racing, Summer, Woodbine Cares.StandardbredsWoodbine: Friday: Ambro Flight, Milton. Saturday: Trotting Classic, Elegant ImageCARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $311,072.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,483.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,408.Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $11,852.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $22,591.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $73,148.Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $45,637.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $237,922; pick 6 jackpot, $71,498. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz: Peosta taproom, coffeehouse projects gaining momentum TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy Local law enforcement reports Authorities: 1 killed when vehicle strikes back of loaded hay wagon in Grant County Galena restaurant finds loyal customers, establishes partnerships