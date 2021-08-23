Rasta showed he’s ready to defend his Dubuque Classic title, as he executed his traditional closing burst to win pulling away Saturday night.

He was among three Copper Kettle entries that won first round races Saturday night.

Rasta trailed kennel mate Big Joe Stoefen, but he turned on the jets for the win.

Other winners included Eager Erlene and Dutch McGruff, and O Ya Jewel, of Superior Kennel.

The second round will be Thursday evening. Post time is 5:30 p.m. The top 16 in points move on to Sept. 1 third round.

Follow the standings HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,022.

Twin super: $3,227.

IGP schoolers best time

BGR The Drifter, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.42.

NOTE

Craigie Delegate won the Derby at Southland

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: Futurity, Lassie.

Charles Town: Friday: Classic, Oaks, Frank Gall, Pink Ribbon, Leavitt, Robert Hilton, Russell Road, Sadie Hawkins, Sylvia Bishop.

Del Mar: Friday: Tranquility. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Bucchero, Peony.

Monmouth: Saturday: Miss Liberty. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North.

Saratoga: Wednesday: John Call. Thursday: Riskaverse. Friday: Albany, Fleet Indiana, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Ballston Spa, Forego, Allen Jerkens, Ketel One, Personal Ensign, Sword Dancer, Travers. Sunday: Better Talk Now.

Woodbine: Saturday: Bison City. Sunday: Algoma, Elgin, Muskoka, Simcoe.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Saturday: Somebeachsomewhere, Eternal Camnation, Nassagaweya.

Yonkers: Tuesday: NYSS.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $268,050.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $22,699.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,210.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,201.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,480.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $211,729.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,642.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $110,849; pick 6 jackpot, $48,842.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $125,959.

Tags

Recommended for you