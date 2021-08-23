Rasta rolls into round 2 BY GARY DURA Aug 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Rasta showed he’s ready to defend his Dubuque Classic title, as he executed his traditional closing burst to win pulling away Saturday night.He was among three Copper Kettle entries that won first round races Saturday night.Rasta trailed kennel mate Big Joe Stoefen, but he turned on the jets for the win.Other winners included Eager Erlene and Dutch McGruff, and O Ya Jewel, of Superior Kennel.The second round will be Thursday evening. Post time is 5:30 p.m. The top 16 in points move on to Sept. 1 third round.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,022.Twin super: $3,227.IGP schoolers best timeBGR The Drifter, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.42.NOTECraigie Delegate won the Derby at SouthlandSTAKESThoroughbredsArlington: Saturday: Futurity, Lassie.Charles Town: Friday: Classic, Oaks, Frank Gall, Pink Ribbon, Leavitt, Robert Hilton, Russell Road, Sadie Hawkins, Sylvia Bishop.Del Mar: Friday: Tranquility. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Bucchero, Peony.Monmouth: Saturday: Miss Liberty. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North.Saratoga: Wednesday: John Call. Thursday: Riskaverse. Friday: Albany, Fleet Indiana, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Ballston Spa, Forego, Allen Jerkens, Ketel One, Personal Ensign, Sword Dancer, Travers. Sunday: Better Talk Now.Woodbine: Saturday: Bison City. Sunday: Algoma, Elgin, Muskoka, Simcoe.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: Somebeachsomewhere, Eternal Camnation, Nassagaweya.Yonkers: Tuesday: NYSS.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $268,050.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $22,699.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,210.Louisiana Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,201.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,480.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $211,729.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,642.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $110,849; pick 6 jackpot, $48,842.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $125,959. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Longtime Farley bar changes hands but remains in family Biz Buzz Monday: MercyOne workers provide care at Field of Dreams 9 local counties at highest transmission level; hospitalizations tick up in area Iowa counties Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple values faith, family and education Police: Driver taken to hospital after losing control, striking parked vehicle in Dubuque