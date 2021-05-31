One of the hottest runners at Iowa Greyhound Park continued his streak this afternoon.
Jax Blow Pop continued his strong break and rush to claim the Memorial Sprint. It is his fifth win in a row on the 3/16th course.
“He’s got good early speed,” said trainer Christopher Grieb. “He likes to get out and hold on.
Facing a field with some early speed, he was up to the task. He slowed pulled away in the back stretch, then cruised to victory in 18.05.
“Once I saw he got the lead, I felt pretty good he’d hold on.” Grieb said.
Jax Blow Pop, of T&T Kennel, had some time off after Palm Beach Kennel Club had to end racing. He was running strong at the end of the meet and continued at IGP.
“He’s been a bit of a revelation for us,” Grieb said. “We knew what he was capable of, though.”
Jax Blow Pop won $250 of the $500 purse. Superior Jessie, of Superior Kennel, placed, Raider Trap, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, showed, and UX Hoof Hearted, of Xtrem Hess Racing, was fourth. They earned $125, $75 and $50 respectivley.
Last year’s winner, Super C Jazzy, finished last.