Stakes, carryovers update BY GARY DURA Aug 9, 2021 Vacation means a break, but the races keep going. Here are some updates.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $1,537.Twin super: $1,439.IGP Sunday schoolers best timeRevin Devon and SE's Lil Money, both of Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.71.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Derby fourth round.ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $218,542; pick 7, $13,881.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,029.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,507.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $302,532.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.Saratoga: Pick 6, $187,640.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,654.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,390; pick 6 jackpot, $24,103.StandardbredsHoosier: Friday: Dan Patch.Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein, Myron Charna, Tom Aldrich.Pocono: Saturday: 3-year-old Pass and PA Stallion. Sunday: 2-year-old Pass and PA Stallion.Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS 3-year-old filly trot, Friday: NYSS 3-year-old colt/gelding pace..CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Pick 6, $26,255.ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $218,542; pick 7, $13,881.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,029.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,127,460; super high 5, $36,434.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,507.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $302,532.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $157,557; pick 5 jackpot, $270,849.Saratoga: Pick 6, $187,640.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,654.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,390; pick 6 jackpot, $24,103.StandardbredsPlainridge: Super high 5, $34,077.Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $15,339.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,611.Yonkers: Pick 6, $28,188.