Vacation means a break, but the races keep going. Here are some updates.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,537.

Twin super: $1,439.

IGP Sunday schoolers best time

Revin Devon and SE’s Lil Money, both of Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.71.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $218,542; pick 7, $13,881.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,029.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,507.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $302,532.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $187,640.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,654.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,390; pick 6 jackpot, $24,103.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Friday: Dan Patch.

Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein, Myron Charna, Tom Aldrich.

Pocono: Saturday: 3-year-old Pass and PA Stallion. Sunday: 2-year-old Pass and PA Stallion.

Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS 3-year-old filly trot, Friday: NYSS 3-year-old colt/gelding pace..

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Pick 6, $26,255.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $218,542; pick 7, $13,881.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,029.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,127,460; super high 5, $36,434.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,507.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $302,532.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $157,557; pick 5 jackpot, $270,849.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $187,640.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,654.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,390; pick 6 jackpot, $24,103.

Standardbreds

Plainridge: Super high 5, $34,077.

Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $15,339.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $32,611.

Yonkers: Pick 6, $28,188.

Tags

Recommended for you