It is Monday, so let’s start out the week with a look forward.

Schooling time

Morning schoolers being today at Iowa Greyhound Park.

That’s a sign that live racing is on the horizon. The season starts Saturday, April 24.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Thursday: Hound Madness second round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie, Silks Run.

Laurel: Saturday: Beyond The Wire, Not For Love, Harrison Johnson, Conniver, Private Terms.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Temperence Hill, Hot Springs, Azeri, Essex, Rebel.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.

Turf Paradise: Thursday: Arizona Breeders. Friday: Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Tuesday: Ray Paver. Friday: Herb Coven. Saturday: George Williams.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,914.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $90,289.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,762.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $101,118.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $15,809.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,769; super high 5, $13,086.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,915.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $140,176.

