It is Monday, so let’s start out the week with a look forward.
Schooling time
Morning schoolers being today at Iowa Greyhound Park.
That’s a sign that live racing is on the horizon. The season starts Saturday, April 24.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Thursday: Hound Madness second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie, Silks Run.
Laurel: Saturday: Beyond The Wire, Not For Love, Harrison Johnson, Conniver, Private Terms.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Temperence Hill, Hot Springs, Azeri, Essex, Rebel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.
Turf Paradise: Thursday: Arizona Breeders. Friday: Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Tuesday: Ray Paver. Friday: Herb Coven. Saturday: George Williams.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,914.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $90,289.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,762.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $101,118.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $15,809.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,769; super high 5, $13,086.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,915.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $140,176.