Iowa Greyhound Park has completed another successful season.
Although there are concerns about how many more years live racing will be available, I think it is a good time to remember the 2020 season.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the arrival of patrons. However, it didn’t stop the races. At one time, it was the only track operating.
First off, congratulations to Trainer of the Year, Jerry Cole, and Greyhound of the Year, Rasta.
Let’s look back at the stakes winners:
IGP Inaugural: Killer Tolstoy.
Maiden Debut: Lucille Beale.
Memorial Sprint: Super C Jazzy.
King and Queen: Gonz Dandelion.
Dubuque Course Classic: Rasta.
Future Star: T's Capt Phasma.
Iowa Breeders' Cup consolation: BGR J Capt Quick.
Iowa Breeders’ Cup: JD Elegant.
Secretary’s Choice: Dead To Me.
Au Revoir: Superior Tuvia.
Click HERE for photos of the stakes winners from 2020 and the past few seasons.
Click HERE for an historical list of stakes winners.
NOTE
Bug Brush won the St. Patrick’s Invitational at Palm Beach.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Silver Cup final.
Wheeling Island: Friday: Panhandle first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Artie Schiller, Notebook. Sunday: Key Cents, Winter Memories.
Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mrs. Revere.
Del Mar: Saturday: Desi Arnaz. Sunday: Bob Hope.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Golden Nugget.
Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Juvenile Fillies Sprint, Turf, Sprint, Turf; Millions Classic Preview, Distaff, Filly & Mare Turf Preview, Sprint Preview, Turf Preview.
Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo.
Remington Park: Friday: Don McNeill, Slide Show, Silver Goblin.
Woodbine: Saturday: Maple Leaf. Sunday: Frost King.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: SBOA finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,298.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $91,134.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,998.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,345.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,824.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,512.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,851.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,970.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $31,296.