Midpoint madness BY GARY DURA Jul 23, 2021 Maybe madness is too much to describe Sunday's races at Iowa Greyhound Park.However, there will be a bit of excitement at the halfway point of the 2021 season.The twin super will be forced out, one of two times this year.It's not easy: Bettors must win the superfecta in race 7. Then, they qualify to take a shot at the payoff in race 9. The hitch: You must win another superfecta by choosing just four dogs.If no ticket has the correct finishers, tickets with the most correct, starting with the race winner, earn the payoff.The carryover heading into Saturday's races is $11,581.Good luck to all.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $388.IGP Thursday schoolers best timeB's Bree, Clayton Black Kennel, and Benicio, Stidham & Brindle Kenne, 31.57.NOTEGolden Gate opens its summer meet today.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Derby first round.ThoroughbredsDel Mar: Today: Fleet Treat. Saturday: Eddie Read, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin', Daisycutter.Gulfstream: Saturday: Monroe.Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Tale of the Cat.Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.Saratoga: Today: Lake George. Saturday: Caress, American Oaks. Sunday: Shuvee.Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau. Sunday: Niagara.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.Plainridge: Sunday: Spirt of Massachusetts, Clara Barton.Pocono: Saturday: PA All-Stars.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsTri State: Tri super, $10,842.ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $162,699; pick 8, $13,413.Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $51,407.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $77,671.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $342,424.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,872.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $225,014; pick 6 jackpot, $36,153.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $74,786.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $177,916.Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,420.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $104,367; pick 5 jackpot, $52,256.Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $55,205.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Super high 5, $10,994.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $76,416.