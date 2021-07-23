Maybe madness is too much to describe Sunday’s races at Iowa Greyhound Park.

However, there will be a bit of excitement at the halfway point of the 2021 season.

The twin super will be forced out, one of two times this year.

It’s not easy: Bettors must win the superfecta in race 7. Then, they qualify to take a shot at the payoff in race 9. The hitch: You must win another superfecta by choosing just four dogs.

If no ticket has the correct finishers, tickets with the most correct, starting with the race winner, earn the payoff.

The carryover heading into Saturday’s races is $11,581.

Good luck to all.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $388.

IGP Thursday schoolers best time

B’s Bree, Clayton Black Kennel, and Benicio, Stidham & Brindle Kenne, 31.57.

NOTE

Golden Gate opens its summer meet today.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby first round.

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Today: Fleet Treat. Saturday: Eddie Read, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin’, Daisycutter.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Monroe.

Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Tale of the Cat.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.

Saratoga: Today: Lake George. Saturday: Caress, American Oaks. Sunday: Shuvee.

Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau. Sunday: Niagara.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.

Plainridge: Sunday: Spirt of Massachusetts, Clara Barton.

Pocono: Saturday: PA All-Stars.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $10,842.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $162,699; pick 8, $13,413.

Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $51,407.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $77,671.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $342,424.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,872.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $225,014; pick 6 jackpot, $36,153.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $74,786.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $177,916.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,420.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $104,367; pick 5 jackpot, $52,256.

Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $55,205.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Super high 5, $10,994.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $76,416.

