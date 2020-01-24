After several weeks of lower grade thoroughbred stakes, Gulfstream raises the level quickly.
The Florida track will have nine stakes on its Saturday card, with six graded.
The highlight is the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup. The $9 million event – along with the other eight - is for horses 4 years old and up and is 1 1/8th miles on the dirt.
The field includes: True Timber, Tax, Diamond Oops, Seeking the Soul, Omaha Beach, Higher Power, War Story, Mr. Freeze, Spun to Run, Mucho Gusto, Tenfold and Bodexpress.
Other stakes are:
• Pegasus World Cup Turf: 1 3/16th miles, Grade 1, $7 million purse.
• Inside Information: 7 furlongs, fillies and mares, Grade 2.
• McKnight: 1½ miles on turf, Grade 3.
• La Prevoyante: 1½ miles on turf, fillies and mares, Grade 3
• Fred Hooper: 1 mile, Grade 3.
• Ladies Turf Sprint: 5 furlongs on turf, fillies and mares.
• Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint: 5 furlongs on turf.
• South Beach: 7½ furlongs on turf, fillies and mares.
Palm Beach title
The greyhounds get their chance to shine Saturday afternoon in the He’s My Man Classic championship.
Finalists include: Pat C Dewdrop, Sarahdipedy, Arkans Vega, Oshkosh Noisy, Flying Road King, Arkansbdchikhiks, Lonesome Jones, Heremecoming.
Bricks and Mortar is Horse of the Year
Last night, the 2019 Eclipse Award winners were announced.
The winners are:
• Horse of the Year: Bricks and Mortar.
• Two-Year-Old Male: Storm the Court.
• Two-Year-Old Filly: British Idiom.
• Three-Year-Old Male: Maximum Security.
• Three-Year-Old Filly: Covfefe.
• Older Dirt Male: Vino Rosso.
• Older Dirt Female: Midnight Bisou.
• Male Sprinter: Mitole.
• Female Sprinter: Covfefe.
• Male Turf Horse: Bricks and Mortar.
• Female Turf Horse: Uni.
• Steeplechase Horse: Winston C.
• Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc. and William H. Lawrence.
• Breeder: George Strawbridge Jr.
• Trainer: Chad Brown.
• Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
• Apprentice Jockey: Kazushi Kimura.
NOTE
Oaklawn opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Derby fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Ruthless.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Nelson Menard.
Oaklawn: Today: Smarty Jones. Saturday: Fifth Season, The Pippin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Houston Racing Festival: Ladies Classic, Connally Turf, Texas Turf Mile, Turf Sprint, Jersey Lilly Turf, Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Palos Verdes. Sunday: Clockers Corner.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,527.
Orange Park: Tri super, $14,722.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $190,992.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $352,436.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $3,205,199.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $12,778.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $600,551.
Tampa Bay: Super high 5, $13,009.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $45,618.