Here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Gander.

Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino. Sunday: Broadway.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Ladies Turf Sprint.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Sweet Life.

Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Pelican, Sam Davis, Suncoast.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Glendale, Turf Stakes.

Turfway: Saturday: Valdale.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $21,282.

Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $17,391.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,634.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,738.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $321,243.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $201,219.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $469,519.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,268.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $104,098.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,303.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $95,698.

