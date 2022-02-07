The weekly outlook BY GARY DURA Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Gander.Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino. Sunday: Broadway.Gulfstream: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Ladies Turf Sprint.Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback.Santa Anita: Saturday: Sweet Life.Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Pelican, Sam Davis, Suncoast.Turf Paradise: Friday: Glendale, Turf Stakes.Turfway: Saturday: Valdale.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $21,282.Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $17,391.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,634.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,738.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $321,243.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $201,219.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $469,519.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,268.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $104,098.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,303.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $95,698. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque business plans service shift Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into Dubuque business sign, causing $15,000 in damage Love That Lasts: Asbury couple goes from immediate ease to over 50 years of marriage Local law enforcement reports High court declines to review theft conviction, sentence of Dubuque man