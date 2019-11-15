I’ve been trying to think warm the past few days since we’ve had so much “winter” weather despite it officially being autumn.
What better way than to look ahead six months for the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
The points races started in mid-September, with nine in the books.
There are a few scheduled off-and-on until the end of the year. Then, the pace picks up through April.
So, think warm, think Derby – but be prepared for “official” winter.
For the schedule, click HERE.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Sunday: Two for the Money fourth round.
Wheeling Island: Sunday: Keystone Championship semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Key Cents. Sunday: Notebook.
Charles Town: Saturday: My Sister Pearl.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: River City.
Del Mar: Saturday: Bob Hope. Sunday: Betty Grable.
Delta Downs: Tonight: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.
Hawthorne: Today: Powerless. Saturday: Lightning.
Laurel Park: Saturday: James Lewis, Smart Halo.
Woodbine: Saturday: South Ocean.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $24,209.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $157,602.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $56,432.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,987.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $793,825.
Penn National: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,978.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $213,100; pick 6 jackpot, $12,904.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $22,714.
Northfield: Single 6, $83,395.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $98,143.