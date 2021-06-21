The betting favorites struggled a bit in the first round of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.

Two posted victories: BGR Wide Open, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, won in the Queen division, and Superior Rex, of Superior Kennel, won in the King division.

The biggest win payoff was Owen Z B Goin, from Copper Kettle Kennel, $16, in the King division.

After Thursday’s second round, the field will be cut to the top 16 in each bracket.

Follow the standings HERE. https://sites.google.com/site/dgpstakes/home

Winning streaks

A few greyhounds are on a roll at IGP.

Rasta, Copper Kettle Kennel, has won four in a row and five of six.

Owen Z B Goin, Copper Kettle Kennel, has won three of four.

XB Teaser, Xtrem Hess Racing, has won three of four.

Jax Blow Pop, T&T Kennel, switched to the 3/16th course and has won eight in a row.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,169.

Twin super: $6,849.

IGP Sunday schoolers

KW In The Money, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.89.

NOTE

Churchill Downs ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic third round.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: Chicago, Hanshin Cup.

Belmont: Saturday: Mother Goose, Wild Applause. Sunday: Saginaw.

Churchill Downs: Friday: Kelly’s Landing. Saturday: Debutante, Wise Dan, War Chant, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Tepin, Bashford Manor,

Gulfstream: Saturday: Not Surprising.

Lone Star: Sunday: Singletary, Wasted Tears, Grand Prairie, Chicken Fried.

Monmouth: Saturday: Boiling Springs. Sunday: Smart N Classy.

Thistledown: Saturday: Gold Cup, Lady Jacqueline, Ohio Derby.

Woodbine: Saturday: Trillium.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series trot and pace.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $62,740; pick 8, $108,719.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,353.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $150,160.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $422,027.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,875; pick 5, $17,313.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $97,173.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,841.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $20,246.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,253,883.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $183,515; super high 5, $55,123.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,054.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $66,891.

