The betting favorites struggled a bit in the first round of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
Two posted victories: BGR Wide Open, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, won in the Queen division, and Superior Rex, of Superior Kennel, won in the King division.
The biggest win payoff was Owen Z B Goin, from Copper Kettle Kennel, $16, in the King division.
After Thursday’s second round, the field will be cut to the top 16 in each bracket.
Follow the standings HERE. https://sites.google.com/site/dgpstakes/home
Winning streaks
A few greyhounds are on a roll at IGP.
Rasta, Copper Kettle Kennel, has won four in a row and five of six.
Owen Z B Goin, Copper Kettle Kennel, has won three of four.
XB Teaser, Xtrem Hess Racing, has won three of four.
Jax Blow Pop, T&T Kennel, switched to the 3/16th course and has won eight in a row.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,169.
Twin super: $6,849.
IGP Sunday schoolers
KW In The Money, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.89.
NOTE
Churchill Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic third round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Chicago, Hanshin Cup.
Belmont: Saturday: Mother Goose, Wild Applause. Sunday: Saginaw.
Churchill Downs: Friday: Kelly’s Landing. Saturday: Debutante, Wise Dan, War Chant, Stephen Foster, Fleur De Lis, Tepin, Bashford Manor,
Gulfstream: Saturday: Not Surprising.
Lone Star: Sunday: Singletary, Wasted Tears, Grand Prairie, Chicken Fried.
Monmouth: Saturday: Boiling Springs. Sunday: Smart N Classy.
Thistledown: Saturday: Gold Cup, Lady Jacqueline, Ohio Derby.
Woodbine: Saturday: Trillium.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series trot and pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $62,740; pick 8, $108,719.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,353.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $150,160.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $422,027.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,875; pick 5, $17,313.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $97,173.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,841.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $20,246.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,253,883.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $183,515; super high 5, $55,123.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,054.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $66,891.