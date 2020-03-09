Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
KB’s Zodiac led the entire way to start her racing career with a win at Iowa Greyhound Park’s Maiden Debut.
She cruised to a nearly 7-length win in 31.70.
After the season, Zodiac moved to Southland. She raced three times and didn’t hit the board.
She then made the trek to Gulf Greyhound Park, where she raced eight times and won twice, moving from Grade C to Grade A.
Zodiac ended the meet in Grade B, hitting the board six times.
NOTE
Pat C Lookie won the Sprint Classic at Orange Park.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Saturday: Arthur Rooney St. Patrick’s Invite.
Southland: Thursday: Hound Madness second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Red Camelia.
Gulf Stream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Harrison Johnson, Private Terms, Beyond the Wire, Nellie Morse.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Essex Handicap, Azeri, Rebel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder Mile, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,607.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $75,812.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $23,643.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $609,841.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,104.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $31,046; pick 6 jackpot, $19,497.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $290,855.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,094.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $92,383.