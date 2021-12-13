A checkup BY GARY DURA Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.STAKESGreyhoundsTri State: Tuesday: Mardi Gras Championship second round. Saturday: Third round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion Series. Sunday: Gravesend, Queens County.Gulfstream: Saturday: Fort Lauderdale, Harlan’s Holiday, Rampart, Sugar Swirl, Suwannee River.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Bobbie Bricker, Joshua Radosevich.Oaklawn: Saturday: TinselTurf Paradise: Thursday: Sun Devil. Friday: Arizona Juvenile Fillies, Lost in the Fog, Zany Tactics.Turfway: Saturday: Prairie Bayou.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $134,474.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,985; super high 5, $16,181.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,423.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,499.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,245; pick 5, $32,685.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $346,354. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Fueled by sibling bond, Dubuque liquidation business moves to larger site Biz Buzz Monday: Restored, relocated 1840s log cabin opens to guests in St. Donatus Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple keeps busy together for 64 years Mary Jane Foht Big road projects will change more than 100 rural Dubuque County addresses