Here are the upcoming stakes and carryovers.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tuesday: Mardi Gras Championship second round. Saturday: Third round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: New York Stallion Series. Sunday: Gravesend, Queens County.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Fort Lauderdale, Harlan’s Holiday, Rampart, Sugar Swirl, Suwannee River.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Bobbie Bricker, Joshua Radosevich.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Tinsel

Turf Paradise: Thursday: Sun Devil. Friday: Arizona Juvenile Fillies, Lost in the Fog, Zany Tactics.

Turfway: Saturday: Prairie Bayou.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $134,474.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,985; super high 5, $16,181.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,423.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,499.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,245; pick 5, $32,685.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $346,354.

