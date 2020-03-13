Three dogs that turned in great performances at Iowa Greyhound Park in the past for seasons were named to the 2019 All-America Teams.
Revin Devon was named to the first team. JD Revelation and Konomi were named to the second team.
Devon, owned by David Ungs and Billy Galbreath, won the Iowa Breeders’ Cup, Future Star and Secretary’s Choice in 2019. He finished second in the Dubuque Course classic by a head. He recently competed during Gulf Greyhound Park’s meet, posting five wins and a place in seven races.
JD Revelation competed at Naples. She’s had nine races and hit the board in eight.
Konomi has been at Southland since racing at IGP in 2017.
The rest of the first team is Salud Raindrop (Southland and captain), LK’s Crush N It (Derby Lane), JS Flamin Ace (Southland), MRL Full Boat (Southland), LR Iowa Choice (Southland), Sarkazum (Southland) and Flying Givenchy (Derby Lane).
The rest of the second team is Pat C News (Orange Park), L’s Griz (Wheeling), Dyenuhmite (Southland), Mac’s Trudeaux (Tri-State), Chillaxification (Southland) and Super C Azelle (Tri-State).
St. Patrick’s Invitational
A collection of Grade A greyhounds will participate in the Arthur Rooney’s St. Patrick’s Invitational Saturday evening in race 6.
Entrants: Pat C Dewdrop, Donta Ripper, Barts Sea Hawk, Mister Red Rader, NB’s Wild Shot, JGO Rocky Rhoade, Slatex Beretta and Sarahdipedy.
Picks: I like JGO Rocky Rhoade and Sarahdipedy. Rhoade looks to be in form, and Saradipedy got the 8 box. Include NB’s Wild Shot, who has been rolling lately, and Donta Ripper, who will be closing strong and has the most wins in the field during the latest rotation.
Long shot: Barts Sea Hawk.
Racing note
Because of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, tracks are canceling races.
Meadowlands is scheduled to return Friday, March 20. Racing returns for Yonkers Wednesday, March 18.
Aqueduct, Gulfstream and Santa Anita will not have spectators but will continue offering simulcast wagering.
Laurel Park has temporarily canceled racing.
Keep checking individual tracks for changes.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Red Camelia.
Gulf Stream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Harrison Johnson, Private Terms, Beyond the Wire, Nellie Morse.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Essex Handicap, Azeri, Rebel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder Mile, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,156.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,382.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $40,408.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $733,910.
Sam Houston: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,712.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,715.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,952.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $43,653; late super high 5, $47,953.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $136,437.