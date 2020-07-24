Time is running short for horses that want to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The famous race is a little more than a month away. There are four qualifiers remaining.

The Travers, at Saratoga on Aug. 8, offers the most points with 100 to the winner. The other races are the Shared Belief at Del Mar on Aug. 1, Ellis Park Derby at Ellis Park on Aug. 9 and Pegasus at Monmouth on Aug. 15.

Tiz The Law tops the standings with 272 points, 72 ahead of Authentic.

Check out the standings HERE

IGP schoolers

Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 30.95.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $3,196.

Twin super: $4,020.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Today: Fleet Treat, Daisycutter. Saturday: San Diego, Smiling Tiger, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin, Eddie Read.

Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Jersey.

Saratoga: Today: Quick Call. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Ballston. Sunday: Bernard Baruch.

Woodbine: Saturday: Selene, Marine. Sunday: Seagram.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,395.

Orange Park: Tri super, $10,483.

Thoroughbreds

Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,512.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,538.

Del Mar: Super high 5, $39,503.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $544,076.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,378.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,387.

Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $360,382.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $193,629; pick 6 jackpot, $15,619.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $88,985.

Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $79,644.