Time is running short for horses that want to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
The famous race is a little more than a month away. There are four qualifiers remaining.
The Travers, at Saratoga on Aug. 8, offers the most points with 100 to the winner. The other races are the Shared Belief at Del Mar on Aug. 1, Ellis Park Derby at Ellis Park on Aug. 9 and Pegasus at Monmouth on Aug. 15.
Tiz The Law tops the standings with 272 points, 72 ahead of Authentic.
Check out the standings HERE.
IGP schoolers
Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 30.95.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,196.
Twin super: $4,020.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Fleet Treat, Daisycutter. Saturday: San Diego, Smiling Tiger, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin, Eddie Read.
Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Jersey.
Saratoga: Today: Quick Call. Saturday: Vanderbilt, Ballston. Sunday: Bernard Baruch.
Woodbine: Saturday: Selene, Marine. Sunday: Seagram.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,395.
Orange Park: Tri super, $10,483.
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,512.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,538.
Del Mar: Super high 5, $39,503.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $544,076.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,378.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $34,387.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $360,382.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $193,629; pick 6 jackpot, $15,619.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $88,985.
Woodbine: Jackpot pick 5, $79,644.