Rombauer pulled the upset in The Preakness Saturday. Next up will the The Belmont, which will take place Saturday, June 5.

Looking ahead the carryovers continue to grow at Iowa Greyhound Park. It will be another week before a force out. The twin tri will be the gamblers’ target on May 26.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,995.

Twin super: $2,560.

IGP Sunday schoolers

Fastest time: FF Popcorn, Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.41.

NOTES

Canterbury opens its meet Tuesday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Futurity final.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Seek Again.

Canterbury: Wednesday: 10,000 Lakes, Lady Slipper.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Winning Colors, Keertana Overnight.

Golden Gate: Sunday: Alcatraz.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Sagamore, Swifty.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Maria, Honeymoon. Sunday: Cinema.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series.

Pocono Downs: Saturday: PA All-Stars.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 8, $12,922.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,421.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,814.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,265.

Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $29,027.

Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,853.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $15,935; pick 6 jackpot, $11,443.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $40,604.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $562,931.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $15,571.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Pick 5, $58,245.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

