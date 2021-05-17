After a relaxing and entertaining weekend, it’s time to get back to work.
Rombauer pulled the upset in The Preakness Saturday. Next up will the The Belmont, which will take place Saturday, June 5.
Looking ahead the carryovers continue to grow at Iowa Greyhound Park. It will be another week before a force out. The twin tri will be the gamblers’ target on May 26.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,995.
Twin super: $2,560.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Fastest time: FF Popcorn, Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.41.
NOTES
Canterbury opens its meet Tuesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Futurity final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Seek Again.
Canterbury: Wednesday: 10,000 Lakes, Lady Slipper.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Winning Colors, Keertana Overnight.
Golden Gate: Sunday: Alcatraz.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Sagamore, Swifty.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Maria, Honeymoon. Sunday: Cinema.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate series.
Pocono Downs: Saturday: PA All-Stars.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 8, $12,922.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,421.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $60,814.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,265.
Indiana Grand: Pick 5, $29,027.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,853.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $15,935; pick 6 jackpot, $11,443.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $40,604.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $562,931.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $15,571.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $58,245.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).