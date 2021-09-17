Copper Kettle Kennel entrants won three of the six first round qualifiers in the Future Star takes at Iowa Greyhound Park Thursday night.
Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, Superior Kennel and Xtrem Hess Racing entrants each won one.
Race 2: Tim’s Wrath, Copper Kettle, led the entire race and held off the closers. Time: 31.64.
Race 4: North End Jill, Copper Kettle, cruised to her seventh victory of the season: Time: 31.88.
Race 6: Young Gun, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow, took the lead in the backstretch for his seventh win this season. Time: 31.77.
Race 10: RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, held off BGR Twistedsista for her 14th win of the season. She’s won six of eight races. Time: 31.57.
Race 12: Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle, battled Xat Saints, T and T Kennel, and KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds, from start to finish to post the win. Time: 31.78
Race 14: XT’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess, rallied in the homestretch for his seventh win this season. Time: 31.76.
The second round is Wednesday evening. The top 24 advance to the Sept 26 third round.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $427.
Twin super: $6,800.
IGP schoolers best time
Uncle Six, Stidham & Brindle, 31.59.
NOTES
Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.
Running Aces ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Festival of Stakes: Tonight: Group C second round; Saturday: Group A third round
Wheeling Island: Sunday: Juvenile third round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Allied Forces, Christiecat. Saturday: Jockey Club Invitational, Derby, Oaks. Sunday: Pebbles.
Charles Town: Saturday: Henry Mercer, Rachel’s Turn.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Iroquois, Locust Grove, Pocahontas, Thoroughbred Society, Open Mind.
Evangeline: Tonight: Futurity. Saturday: Futurity.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Polynesian, Twist, De Francis, Weathervane.
Monmouth: Saturday: Pinot Grigio. Sunday: Joey P.
Woodbine: Today: Bull Page, Victorian Queen. Saturday: Canadian, International, Mile. Sunday: Natalma, Ontario Racing, Summer, Woodbine Cares.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Tonight: Ambro Flight, Milton. Saturday: Trotting Classic, Elegant Image
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $318,108.
Belmont: Pick 6, $44,798.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,340.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,626.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $29,770.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $110,953.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $51,736.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $299,728; pick 6 jackpot, $81,528.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,232.