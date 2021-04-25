It took a while, but when she found room, JD No Regrets roared to victory Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The Stidham & Brindle entry hung close until the final turn and rallied in 32.06 to edge Empire Magnet.
“She kept getting in trouble but she ran pretty intelligently,” said Katherine Snoderly, assistant trainer. “She ran as we expected her to.
“She knows how to maneuver around dogs and it allowed her to get up at the line,” Snoderly said.
No Regret, nearing 2-years-old, ran well in preseason schoolers.
She paid $5, $2.60, $2.20 and took home $250 of the $500 purse.
Empire Magnet earned $125, Hogs Checker earned $75 and XT’s Sazarac $40.
Clayton Black Kennel has won the past two Debut’s: Lucille Beale and KB’s Zodiac. Too Tall Timmy W (Copper Kettle Kennel) and Hilco Major (Superior Kennel) won in 2017 and 2018, respectively.