We have reached the weekend, and it is one of closure.
Iowa Greyhound Park ends its live racing season Sunday. There will be several features to keep in mind.
First, a pair of wagers will force out its pools.
The twin trifecta and twin super are those wagers. The twin tri ($0 carryover) is in races 4 and 6. The twin super ($12,156 carryover) is in races 7 and 9.
There also will be a couple of stakes.
The Secretary’s Choice, on the regular course, will feature:
- Revin Devon
- Killer Tolstoy
- Lucille Beale
- Xtrem Begonia
- Dead To Me
- Slide Off
- JD Elegant
- Babinov
The season concludes with the Au Revoir, on the Dubuque Course. It will feature:
- FF Lurch
- Flying Zorro
- Crazy Cloe
- Koukele
- Superior Tuvia
- William Demarest
- BGR Wontbackdown
- XK Need It
Breeders’ Cup
Horse racing’s season concludes today and Saturday with the Breeders’ Cup.
The two-day event at Keeneland features cards filled with stakes, from low grades to the Cup races. There is more than $31 million in purses.
The schedule:
Today
- Nyquist, 10:30 a.m.
- Songbird, 11:05 a.m.
- Bryan Station, 11:40 a.m.
- McConnell Springs, 12:15 p.m.
- Aftercare Alliance, 12:50 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2:10 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, 3:30 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.
Saturday
- Perryville, 9:15 a.m.
- Lafayette, 9:45 a.m.
- Qatar Fort Springs, 10:20 a.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 11:39 a.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 1:36 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Mile, 2:15 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Distaff, 2:54 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3:33 p.m.
- Breeders’ Cup Classic, 4:13 p.m.
NOTES
Aqueduct opens its meet today.
Palm Beach hosts the St. Patrick’s Invitational Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Silver Cup fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Atlantic Beach, Tempted. Saturday: Turnback the Alarm, Stewart Manor. Sunday: Nashua.
Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.
Del Mar: Today: Golden State Juvenile Fillies. Saturday: Golden State Juvenile. Sunday: Betty Grable.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Joseph Grace.
Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Cellars Shiraz, Showing Up.
Woodbine: Saturday: Autumn, Maple Leaf.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Tonight: Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, USS Indianapolis Memorial, Crossroads of America.
Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,671.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,822; super high 5, $13,586.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,385.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,458.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,512.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $11,457.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $329,749; pick 6 jackpot, $22,700.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,394.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,080.