We have reached the weekend, and it is one of closure.

Iowa Greyhound Park ends its live racing season Sunday. There will be several features to keep in mind.

First, a pair of wagers will force out its pools.

The twin trifecta and twin super are those wagers. The twin tri ($0 carryover) is in races 4 and 6. The twin super ($12,156 carryover) is in races 7 and 9.

There also will be a couple of stakes.

The Secretary’s Choice, on the regular course, will feature:

  • Revin Devon
  • Killer Tolstoy
  • Lucille Beale
  • Xtrem Begonia
  • Dead To Me
  • Slide Off
  • JD Elegant
  • Babinov

The season concludes with the Au Revoir, on the Dubuque Course. It will feature:

  • FF Lurch
  • Flying Zorro
  • Crazy Cloe
  • Koukele
  • Superior Tuvia
  • William Demarest
  • BGR Wontbackdown
  • XK Need It

Breeders’ Cup

Horse racing’s season concludes today and Saturday with the Breeders’ Cup.

The two-day event at Keeneland features cards filled with stakes, from low grades to the Cup races. There is more than $31 million in purses.

The schedule:

Today

  • Nyquist, 10:30 a.m.
  • Songbird, 11:05 a.m.
  • Bryan Station, 11:40 a.m.
  • McConnell Springs, 12:15 p.m.
  • Aftercare Alliance, 12:50 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2:10 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, 3:30 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.

Saturday

  • Perryville, 9:15 a.m.
  • Lafayette, 9:45 a.m.
  • Qatar Fort Springs, 10:20 a.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 11:39 a.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 1:36 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Mile, 2:15 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Distaff, 2:54 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3:33 p.m.
  • Breeders’ Cup Classic, 4:13 p.m.

NOTES

Aqueduct opens its meet today.

Palm Beach hosts the St. Patrick’s Invitational Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Saturday: Silver Cup fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Atlantic Beach, Tempted. Saturday: Turnback the Alarm, Stewart Manor. Sunday: Nashua.

Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.

Del Mar: Today: Golden State Juvenile Fillies. Saturday: Golden State Juvenile. Sunday: Betty Grable.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Joseph Grace.

Gulfstream Park West: Saturday: Cellars Shiraz, Showing Up.

Woodbine: Saturday: Autumn, Maple Leaf.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Tonight: Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, USS Indianapolis Memorial, Crossroads of America.

Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten series finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,671.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,822; super high 5, $13,586.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,385.

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,458.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,512.

Keeneland: Super high 5, $11,457.

Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $329,749; pick 6 jackpot, $22,700.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,394.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,080.