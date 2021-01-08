CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly loss since spring

Dubuque County out of general assistance funds amid pandemic

Conversation coming: Dubuque school board to discuss when, how to resume fully in-person learning

DOT unveils plans for major Grant County road project totaling at least $9 million

1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Gratiot

Local city manager a finalist for post in Wisconsin

Flashback Friday: Duggan, Buol reflect on mayoral changing of guard 15 years ago

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in area counties; Illinois tops 1 million cases

Platinum-selling rock band to perform in Dubuque

Pop-up food distribution set for Saturday in Cascade

Authorities seek tip on convertible stolen near Belmont

Man hurt when semi strikes parked vehicle in SW Wisconsin

County assessor for Dubuque County to retire

Dubuquer sentenced to federal prison for possessing 14 firearms while using drugs

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Births

Dean's list: Ripon, RCTC, Trine, U of New England

Local markets

Weekend Buzz: 3 local events to check out

'Too good of an opportunity to pass up:' Cascade native heading to Japan to pitch

Women's college basketball: Revamped Loras, UD teams ready for abbreviated season

Play previews: Bell Tower's 'Tech Support,' 'Still 29' boast virtual performance options

Ask Amy: DNA disclosure disrupts extended family

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Link between stress, fertility

Ellis: Jazzy effort by Pixar with 'Soul'

Our opinion: Dubuque church restoration project gives whole neighborhood a lift

U.S. unemployment claims slip to still-high 787,000

Cyr: Britain and Europe agree on divorce – just in time

Danson, Hunter combine for comedy 'Mr. Mayor'

Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 8

Today in History

Sidelined 'Mean Girls' musical won't reopen on Broadway

'Very chill' llama found wandering off highway

Iowa news in brief

Iowa governor, aides appear in PR video for no-bid vendor

Local & area roundup: West Delaware wrestlers dominate competition

College football: Hall, Nixon earn consensus all-America status

More demand Illinois congresswoman who cited Hitler resign

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes

Nation news in brief