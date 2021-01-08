Every year, there seems to be some weekends when there isn’t a lot going on.
The upcoming one fits that description.
There are stakes, but nothing of note – not even any Kentucky Derby preps.
If you are interested in the prep schedule, click HERE.
New to the lineup
You might have noticed another harness track available at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Miami Valley, in Ohio,
It offers races Fridays through Tuesdays. It has an afternoon post times except for Saturday, May 1.
Miami Valley offers the standard wagers, plus a pick 3, pick 4 and high 5.
NOTE
Sam Houston opens its meet tonight.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Nelson Menard.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Turf.
Santa Anita: Saturday: La Canada, Las Cienegas. Sunday: Kalookan Queen.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $12,894.
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $985,824; super high 5 $17,997.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $144,099.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $72,710.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.