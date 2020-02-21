Revin Devon

One of the top greyhounds last year at Iowa Greyhound Park has continued his winning ways this winter.

Revin Devon, who won three stakes in Dubuque (and nearly a fourth, losing by head), has won four of six at Gulf Greyhound Park in Texas.

Devon won his first three, then had a second and a seventh. He returned to his winning ways Monday with a late rally. He is schedule to run this weekend.

Jake Ungs continues to be his trainer.

Gulf’s season wraps up Saturday, Feb. 29.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Saturday: Sprint Classic third round.

Orange Park: Tonight: Sprint Classic second round.

Palm Beach: Sunday: James Paul Derby semifinals.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Haynesfield. Sunday: Maddie May.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint, Hutchenson, Any Limit.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Downthedustyroad.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, Miss Houston Turf.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Naples: Tri super, $16,960.

Orange Park: Tri super, $11,079.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,156.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,316.

Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $135,404.

Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $27,574.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $366,954.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,289.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $31,773; pick 6, $14,376; late super high 5, $25,021.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,306.