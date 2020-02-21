One of the top greyhounds last year at Iowa Greyhound Park has continued his winning ways this winter.
Revin Devon, who won three stakes in Dubuque (and nearly a fourth, losing by head), has won four of six at Gulf Greyhound Park in Texas.
Devon won his first three, then had a second and a seventh. He returned to his winning ways Monday with a late rally. He is schedule to run this weekend.
Jake Ungs continues to be his trainer.
Gulf’s season wraps up Saturday, Feb. 29.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Saturday: Sprint Classic third round.
Orange Park: Tonight: Sprint Classic second round.
Palm Beach: Sunday: James Paul Derby semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Haynesfield. Sunday: Maddie May.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint, Hutchenson, Any Limit.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Downthedustyroad.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, Miss Houston Turf.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Naples: Tri super, $16,960.
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,079.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,156.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,316.
Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $135,404.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $27,574.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $366,954.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,289.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $31,773; pick 6, $14,376; late super high 5, $25,021.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,306.