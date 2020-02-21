CLOSE

Green shoots for Deere after a very strong first quarter

AP-NORC Poll: Democrats feel mixed about nomination process

Wisconsin Assembly GOP limits 4 a.m. convention bar time to southeast corner

Dubuque fires -- including its deadliest -- shaped city's building legacy, destroyed landmarks

Police: Manchester man faces 2 attempted-murder charges for shooting at officer, landlord

5 local health care leaders discuss industry changes, challenges

End of up-and-down existence: Historic elevator in final days in Dubuque

Authorities: Student detained over threats at Jo Daviess County academy

China to play 2022 World Cup qualifiers in neutral Thailand

Stockton officials signal intent to keep outgoing superintendent on as building principal

Diamond Jo parent company reports 37% spike in annual net income

Police: Dubuque woman sent obscene photos to minor

A century of service: Dubuque Kiwanis Club celebrating 100 years

Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

Dubuque model railroad club to host sale

Asbury police warn of 'spoofing' call scam

1 hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Parent company of ED plant announces $35 million loss in 2019

Boys prep basketball: Strong opener for Beckman

Prep wrestling: Hempstead grappler pulls off upset at state tournament

Prep wrestling, Class 1A: Cascade’s Noonan, Beckman’s Wulfekuhle dominate opening matches

Prep wrestling, Class 2A: WD’s Petlon, Maquoketa’s Rich poised to meet for 5th time

Local & area roundup: Cascade advances to district final

College notebook: Birt brothers key CCIW title

Boys prep basketball: Potosi tops Shullsburg for 10th straight win

Celebrating Black History Month: Shamika Rainer a 'trailblazer' in local community

Ask Amy: 'Shefault' parent wants to rebalance home life

Ellis: Fans might connect with energetic ‘Sonic’

Opening this weekend

Television Q&A

Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion

Our opinion: Iowa should pass law protecting high school journalism teachers

Cyr: Brexit change years in making

Letter: Five Flags plan doesn't make fiscal sense

Letter: Era of egomania will pass

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 21

Local markets

Sports in brief: Vikings' Griffen to test free agency

White House: Economy accelerated under Trump

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa Senate panel advance felon voting restrictions bill

Amid 'Anonymous' fallout, top NSC adviser reassigned

Births

Trump savoring scrambled Democratic race, Bloomberg's debate debut

Struggling Victoria's Secret sold as women demand comfort

Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations drag on