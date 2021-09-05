Superior Tuvia, 2020 Dubuque Classic winner

Superior Tuvia, the 2020 Dubuque Classic winner.

 BY GARY DURA

Jerry Cole had a feeling.

The trainer of Superior Tuvia knew she could challenge for the Dubuque Classic title at Iowa Greyhound Park.

She proved him right.

The Superior Kennel entrant got a clean run and closed to gather the crown.

“She needed a little luck,” Cole said. “I knew she had to be close. She doesn’t run turns all that great but once she hit the front stretch on two’s (Cheer For Me) tail I knew she had a chance.”

Tuvia kept driving away and gaining an advantage. However, another potential problem loomed.

“When she got clear, I asked ‘where’s Rasta?’” Cole said.

Rasta, the defending champion from Copper Kettle Kennel, had some problems during the race which prevented him from hitting the board.

“She doesn’t give up,” Cole said. “She’s pretty tough.”

Tuvia paid $14.60, $3.60 and $3. She posted a 40.20.

Cheer For Me, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, had the early lead and placed. Kennel mate Cuspof Greatness showed.

The purse is $30,000, with a breakdown of $12,000, $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.

Fathree, Copper Kettle, won in 2018, and Superior Tora, Superior Kennel, won in 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you