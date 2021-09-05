Tuvia takes the title BY GARY DURA Sep 5, 2021 Sep 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Superior Tuvia, the 2020 Dubuque Classic winner. BY GARY DURA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Jerry Cole had a feeling.The trainer of Superior Tuvia knew she could challenge for the Dubuque Classic title at Iowa Greyhound Park.She proved him right.The Superior Kennel entrant got a clean run and closed to gather the crown.“She needed a little luck,” Cole said. “I knew she had to be close. She doesn’t run turns all that great but once she hit the front stretch on two’s (Cheer For Me) tail I knew she had a chance.”Tuvia kept driving away and gaining an advantage. However, another potential problem loomed.“When she got clear, I asked ‘where’s Rasta?’” Cole said.Rasta, the defending champion from Copper Kettle Kennel, had some problems during the race which prevented him from hitting the board.“She doesn’t give up,” Cole said. “She’s pretty tough.”Tuvia paid $14.60, $3.60 and $3. She posted a 40.20.Cheer For Me, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, had the early lead and placed. Kennel mate Cuspof Greatness showed.The purse is $30,000, with a breakdown of $12,000, $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.Fathree, Copper Kettle, won in 2018, and Superior Tora, Superior Kennel, won in 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Dubuque archbishop issues statement ahead of controversial priest's local appearance Hawkeyes fans congregate at Gary Dolphin's Iron Bar in Dubuque Authorities: Intoxicated driver takes truck in Dubuque, crashes it near Farley Silent invasion: State agencies, local groups battle spread of harmful, non-native plants Local law enforcement reports