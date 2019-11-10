2019 Secretary's Choice

Revin Devon, the 2019 Secretary's Choice winner at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Iowa Greyhound Park’s Greyhound of the Year Revin Devon finally got assigned the 1 box in today’s Secretary’s Choice, and he made the field pay.

The Copper Kettle Kennel entrant led the entire way to claim his third stakes title in a row, posting a 30.69. He won the Iowa Breeders’ Cup and Future Star.

Revin also narrowly lost the Dubuque Classic.

“He breaks well out of the 1 box,” Jake Ungs, trainer, said. “Once he gets a lead no one can touch him.”

Trainer of the Year added: “He can run from any hole.”

Hogs Hailey Joy placed. She tried to close, but Revin Devon kept churning and pulling away.

Super C Jazzy and Sweet Repeat completed the board.

Devon paid $4, $2.60 and $2.20.

The purse is $500, with a breakdown of $250, $125, $75 and $50 to the top four finishers.

Slatex Elvis, from Jackson Greyhounds, won in 2015 and 2016. Superior Cannon, of Superior Kennel, won in 2017 and 2018.

