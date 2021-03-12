I know it’s early – live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park doesn’t start for more than a month.

However, when the stakes schedule for this season became available, I need to show it off.

The King and Queen, Dubuque Course Classic, Future Star and Iowa Breeders’ Cup have qualifying rounds. The remaining are one race.

IGP Inaugural: Saturday, April 24 (opening day).

Maiden Debut: Sunday, April 25.

Memorial Sprint: Monday, May 31.

King and Queen: Sunday, July 4.

Dubuque Course Classic: Sunday, Sept. 5

Future Star: Saturday, Oct. 2.

Iowa Breeders' Cup consolation: Sunday, Oct. 24.

Iowa Breeders’ Cup: Sunday, Oct. 24.

Secretary’s Choice: Sunday, Oct. 31.

Au Revoir: Sunday, Oct. 31.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie, Silks Run.

Laurel: Saturday: Beyond the Wire, Not for Love, Harrison Johnson, Conniver, Private Terms.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Temperence Hill, Hot Springs, Azeri, Essex, Rebel.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.

Turf Paradise: Today: Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.

Standardbreds

Miami Valley: Today: Herb Coven. Saturday: George Williams.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State: Tri super, $11,444.

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,600.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $93,882.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,762.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,967.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,769; super high 5, $13,086.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,928.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,075.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $162,523.

