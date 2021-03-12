I know it’s early – live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park doesn’t start for more than a month.
However, when the stakes schedule for this season became available, I need to show it off.
The King and Queen, Dubuque Course Classic, Future Star and Iowa Breeders’ Cup have qualifying rounds. The remaining are one race.
IGP Inaugural: Saturday, April 24 (opening day).
Maiden Debut: Sunday, April 25.
Memorial Sprint: Monday, May 31.
King and Queen: Sunday, July 4.
Dubuque Course Classic: Sunday, Sept. 5
Future Star: Saturday, Oct. 2.
Iowa Breeders' Cup consolation: Sunday, Oct. 24.
Iowa Breeders’ Cup: Sunday, Oct. 24.
Secretary’s Choice: Sunday, Oct. 31.
Au Revoir: Sunday, Oct. 31.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Correction. Sunday: Damon Runyon.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Hurricane Bertie, Silks Run.
Laurel: Saturday: Beyond the Wire, Not for Love, Harrison Johnson, Conniver, Private Terms.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Temperence Hill, Hot Springs, Azeri, Essex, Rebel.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder, San Simeon. Sunday: Irish O’Brien.
Turf Paradise: Today: Oaks, Cotton Fitsimmons, Phoenix Gold Cup, Derby.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Today: Herb Coven. Saturday: George Williams.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $11,444.
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,600.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $93,882.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,762.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $159,967.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,769; super high 5, $13,086.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,928.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,075.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $162,523.