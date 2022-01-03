Back at it BY GARY DURA Jan 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! We survived the holiday food fests and fun. Let’s look at what’s coming up in the pari-mutuel world.NOTEMiami Valley opens today.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.Delta Downs: Friday: Orleans. Saturday: Sam’s Town.Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Turf, Pippin.Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ynez. Sunday: Las Cienegas.Turfway: Saturday: Prevue.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsGolden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,512; super high 5, $11,031.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $807,505.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $248,818.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,522.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,264.Turfway: Pick 5, $29,835.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $36,452. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fun Fest Botany Gambling Game Free Jackpot Zoology Recommended for you Trending Today Love That Lasts: Epworth couple takes care of one another for 65 years Local law enforcement reports Dubuque council hires consultant for $1 million for road project with 3 roundabouts Biz Buzz Monday: Historic Galena building to see new life as inn Officials: 1st year of East Dubuque administrative court a success