We survived the holiday food fests and fun. Let’s look at what’s coming up in the pari-mutuel world.

NOTE

Miami Valley opens today.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Say Florida Sandy. Sunday: Rego Park.

Delta Downs: Friday: Orleans. Saturday: Sam’s Town.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Tropical Turf, Pippin.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ynez. Sunday: Las Cienegas.

Turfway: Saturday: Prevue.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,512; super high 5, $11,031.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $807,505.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $248,818.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,522.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,264.

Turfway: Pick 5, $29,835.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $36,452.

