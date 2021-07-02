The finalists are set for the King and Queen stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
In the qualifiers, Superior Bonnie had two wins and a place. KW Carlo Gambino, Vino Val and RF Juanita had two wins each.
They will compete Sunday. Post time is 1 p.m.
The finalists, by box (will be finalized this afternoon).
1. JW Montego, Jackson Greyhounds, king.
2. BGR Wide Open, Boeckenstedt Kennel, queen.
3. RF Juanita, Superior Kennel, queen.
4. KB’s Big Iron, Copper Kettle Kennel, king.
5. Vino Val, Copper Kettle Kennel, king.
6. Superior Bonnie, Superior Kennel, queen.
7. KW Carlo Gambino, Jackson Greyhounds, king.
8. JD Tonic, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, queen.
The queens hold a 18-17 edge in the series.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,631.
Twin super: $7,874.
IGP Thursday schoolers best time
Daddy Patrick, Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.38.
NOTE
Because of track issues at Laurel Park, racing will continue at Pimlico.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Perfect Sting, Suburban Handicap. Sunday: Nerud, Manila. Monday: Dwyer, Grand Couturier.
Delaware Park: Saturday: Alapocas Run, Christiana, Delaware Oaks, Kent.
Ellis: Sunday: Dade Park, Ellis Park Turf.
Evangeline: Tonight: Opelousas. Saturday: John Henry.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Princess Rooney, Smile Sprint. Sunday: Bob Umphrey.
Monmouth: Saturday: Regret. Sunday: John Reilly.
Prairie Meadows: Tonight: Derby, Oaks, Cornhusker. Saturday: Distaff, Sprint Saylorille.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Sunday: Nadia Lobell.
Meadowlands: Saturday: Roll with Joe, Artiscape, Crawford Farms, Joie De Vie.
Pocono: Monday: PA All-Stars.
Yonkers: Tonight: Park, New York Mile, Trot, Grand Messenger.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $76,925.
Canterbury: Pick 6, $10,359.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,389.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $143,471.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $136,800.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $81,695.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $98,202.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,351,929.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $254,977; super high 5, $65,034.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $48,354; Jackpot pick 6, $35,884.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $10,007.
Plainridge: Super high 5, $17,115.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $28,939.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $134,277.