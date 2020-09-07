It is always nice to get a day off. What better way to enjoy it than to catch a few greyhound and horse races?
Take note that Saratoga and Del Mar will end their meets today. That means all carryovers must be paid.
Check below for carryovers of more than $10,000.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $518.
Twin super: $6,638.
IGP schoolers
Blackfinger, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.15.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Group B first round. Saturday: Group A second round. Sunday: Group C third round.
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Today: Northern Lights Debutante, Minnesota Sprint, Minnesota Distaff Sprint, Minnesota Turf, Minnesota Turf Distaff.
Del Mar: Today: Futurity, Juvenile Turf.
Gulfstream: Today: Benny The Bull, Mr. Steel, Monroe.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: William Henry Harrison, Shelby County, Stallion Season, Gus Grissom.
Monmouth: Today: Sorority. Saturday: Mr. Prospector. Sunday: Regret.
Saratoga: Today: Lure, Hopeful.
Woodbine: Saturday: Queen’s Plate, Canadian.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Friday: Tompkins-Geers, Miss Versatility.
Woodbine: Saturday: Canadian Pacing, Maple Leaf, Goodtimes.
Yonkers: Saturday: NYSS series, Aria, Bellagio, Yonkers International.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $18,545.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $23,743.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,216.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,226.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $147,665.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,946.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $558,778.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $193,135; pick 6 jackpot, $22,723.