Boeckenstedt Kennel and the Grade A entrants had a strong first round in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup qualifying.

Boeckenstedt had five winners, including the longest shot, BGR Goodfella, at 21-1.

One of the six Grade A winners, JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, is the defending champion.

They will compete Wednesday. Elegant is the only first round winner in race 4.

Races 7 and 8 have the most first-round winners.

Ropin The Wind, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, BGR Goodfella, and MJ Kraken, T&T Kennel, face off in race 7.

BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt, and Mendota, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, battle in race 8.

The top 48 in points mocove on to Saturday’s third round.

Follow the standings HERE. 

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,683.

Twin super: $10,653.

IGP schoolers best time

Xtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing, 31.15.

NOTES

Arkans Copper won the King vs. Queen at Southland.

Delaware Park ends its meet Saturday.

Delta Downs opens its meet Wednesday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Mountaineer Classic third round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Friday: Glen Cove. Saturday: Sands Point. Sunday: Floral Park.

Delaware Park: Wednesday: White Clay Creek. Saturday: Rocky Run.

Delta Downs: Friday: Magnolia. Saturday: Gold Cup.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Stallion Season Fillies, Stallion Season.

Keeneland: Wednesday: Jessamine. Friday: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.

Parx: Tuesday: Ballezzi Mile.

Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag.

Woodbine: Sunday: Taylor, Nearctic.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Friday: INSS finals.

Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, Buckeye Stallion finals.

Woodbine: Saturday: ONSS Gold finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,156.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $17,213.

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,298.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $54,740.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $285,159; super high 5, $12,511.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,787; super high 5 jackpot, $21,438.

