Cup entrants on to round 2 BY GARY DURA Oct 11, 2021 Boeckenstedt Kennel and the Grade A entrants had a strong first round in Iowa Greyhound Park's Iowa Breeders' Cup qualifying.Boeckenstedt had five winners, including the longest shot, BGR Goodfella, at 21-1.One of the six Grade A winners, JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, is the defending champion.They will compete Wednesday. Elegant is the only first round winner in race 4.Races 7 and 8 have the most first-round winners.Ropin The Wind, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, BGR Goodfella, and MJ Kraken, T&T Kennel, face off in race 7.BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt, and Mendota, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, battle in race 8.The top 48 in points mocove on to Saturday's third round.Follow the standings HERE. IGP carryoversTwin tri: $2,683.Twin super: $10,653.IGP schoolers best timeXtrem Donkey, Xtrem Hess Racing, 31.15.NOTESArkans Copper won the King vs. Queen at Southland.Delaware Park ends its meet Saturday.Delta Downs opens its meet Wednesday.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Wednesday: Mountaineer Classic third round.ThoroughbredsBelmont: Friday: Glen Cove. Saturday: Sands Point. Sunday: Floral Park.Delaware Park: Wednesday: White Clay Creek. Saturday: Rocky Run.Delta Downs: Friday: Magnolia. Saturday: Gold Cup.Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Stallion Season Fillies, Stallion Season.Keeneland: Wednesday: Jessamine. Friday: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.Parx: Tuesday: Ballezzi Mile.Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag.Woodbine: Sunday: Taylor, Nearctic.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Friday: INSS finals.Northfield: Saturday: Courageous Lady, Buckeye Stallion finals.Woodbine: Saturday: ONSS Gold finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsGulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,156.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $17,213.Meadowlands: Pick 6, $13,298.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $54,740.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $285,159; super high 5, $12,511.Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,787; super high 5 jackpot, $21,438.