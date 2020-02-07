A double-digit card of stakes will take place at Delta Downs Saturday night.

It’s Louisiana Bred Premier Night, with all except the final race on the card a stakes race.

The Championship, in race 9, is the feature. It has a $150,000 purse. The eight starters will compete on the dirt over 1 1/16th miles.

Shang, trained by Steve Asmussen, is the morning line favorite.

Race order (all on dirt):

• Ladies starter: $60,000 purse, 1 mile.

• Bon Temps: $50,000 purse, 5 furlongs.

• Prince: $100,000 purse, 7 furlongs.

• Ragin Cajun: $50,000 purse, 5 furlongs.

• Distaff: $125,000 purse, 1 mile

• Gentlemen starter: $60,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles.

• Starlet: $100,000 purse, 1 mile.

• Sprint: $100,000 purse, 5 furlongs.

• Championship: $150,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles.

• Matron: $100,000 purse, 5 furlongs.

Post time is 5:10 p.m.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Jimmy Winkfield. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee.

Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Virgenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam F. Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $343,149.

Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $285,713.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $36,709.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,744.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $24,009; late super high 5, $15,518.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $127,215.