A double-digit card of stakes will take place at Delta Downs Saturday night.
It’s Louisiana Bred Premier Night, with all except the final race on the card a stakes race.
The Championship, in race 9, is the feature. It has a $150,000 purse. The eight starters will compete on the dirt over 1 1/16th miles.
Shang, trained by Steve Asmussen, is the morning line favorite.
Race order (all on dirt):
• Ladies starter: $60,000 purse, 1 mile.
• Bon Temps: $50,000 purse, 5 furlongs.
• Prince: $100,000 purse, 7 furlongs.
• Ragin Cajun: $50,000 purse, 5 furlongs.
• Distaff: $125,000 purse, 1 mile
• Gentlemen starter: $60,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles.
• Starlet: $100,000 purse, 1 mile.
• Sprint: $100,000 purse, 5 furlongs.
• Championship: $150,000 purse, 1 1/16th miles.
• Matron: $100,000 purse, 5 furlongs.
Post time is 5:10 p.m.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Jimmy Winkfield. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Shantel Lanerie.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Suwannee.
Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Las Virgenes, Thunder Road. Sunday: San Vincente.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Suncoast, Sam F. Davis, Tampa Bay, Lambholm South.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $343,149.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $285,713.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $36,709.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $135,744.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $24,009; late super high 5, $15,518.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $127,215.