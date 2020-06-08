The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly everyone to make adjustments. As you know, the Kentucky Derby was not excluded from that list.

The qualifying races – known as the prep races – have been juggled a bit.

Included in that list is the Belmont, which usually is the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Although many have been run, there are 11 remaining.

They will take place from Belmont to Japan, Keeneland to Indiana.

Check out the schedule HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $253.

Twin super: $885.

IGP schooler watch

Race Up Theriver, from Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.63.

NOTE

Canterbury opens Wednesday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Thursday: Flat Out. Friday: Commentator. Saturday: Ogden Phipps, Sunday: Mike Lee.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Angels Flight, Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Possibly Perfect.

Woodbine: Saturday: Woodstock, Star Shoot.

CARRYOVERS

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,763.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,560.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,658,154.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $778,247.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,784.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $19,277.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $46,622; late jackpot high 5, $55,057.