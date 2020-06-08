The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly everyone to make adjustments. As you know, the Kentucky Derby was not excluded from that list.
The qualifying races – known as the prep races – have been juggled a bit.
Included in that list is the Belmont, which usually is the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Although many have been run, there are 11 remaining.
They will take place from Belmont to Japan, Keeneland to Indiana.
Check out the schedule HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $253.
Twin super: $885.
IGP schooler watch
Race Up Theriver, from Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.63.
NOTE
Canterbury opens Wednesday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Flat Out. Friday: Commentator. Saturday: Ogden Phipps, Sunday: Mike Lee.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Angels Flight, Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Possibly Perfect.
Woodbine: Saturday: Woodstock, Star Shoot.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,763.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,560.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,658,154.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $778,247.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,784.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $19,277.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $46,622; late jackpot high 5, $55,057.