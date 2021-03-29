Three dogs that raced at Iowa Greyhound Park last year are on the recently announced National Greyhound Association 2020 All-American team.
All are on the second team.
Rasta, the Dubuque Classic winner, won 15 of 31 races at IGP. He also was named Greyhound of the Year.
JD Elegant claimed the Iowa Breeders’ Cup. Elegant had 12 wins in 31 races and hit the board 26 times.
Killer Tolstoy opened the season with a win in the Dubuque Inaugural. Tolstoy tied for the win lead with Rasta.
First team: JS Flamin Ace (captain), Chillaxification, World Ruler, Air Ace, CG’s Penny Shoe, LK’s Santorini, Flying Zulu and FGF Mathias.
Second team: Rasta, LK’s Crush N It, Killer Tolstoy, JD Elegant, Bug Brush, L’s Luv It, FGF Avenger and Abbi’s Frontman.
NOTES
Keeneland opens its meet Thursday.
Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Hound Madness fifth round. Monday: River Course Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Friday: Distaff Handicap. Saturday: Wood Memorial, Carter Handicap, Bay Shore, Gazelle, Excelsior.
Keeneland: Friday: Beaumont, Transylvania, Palisades. Saturday: Appalachian, Ashland, Commonwealth, Madison, Shakertown, Blue Grass.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Fantasy, Purple Martin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Bayou City, Miss Houston, Bucharest.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Derby, Oaks, Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel, Royal Heroine, Providencia. Sunday: Las Flores.
Turf Paradise: Friday: Arizona Stallion.
Standardbreds
Miami Valley: Friday: Mossbarger Memorial. Saturday: Tharps Memorial.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,098.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,891.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $82,315.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $343,877.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $22,180.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $505,626.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,166.