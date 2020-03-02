Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
Black Raven, from Boeckenstedt Kennel, won the first stakes race of the season.
She led the entire race, posting a 4-length victory over JS Drews Money.
Raven moved to Naples, where she struggled a bit. She did post a win in a grade TC race.
She hasn’t competed since early January.
NOTES
Slatex Beretta won the James W. Paul at Palm Beach.
LK’s Crush N It won the Sprint Classic at Derby Lane.
FF Biscayne won the Diane Whiteley at Gulf.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint Classic final.
Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Stymie, Tom Food Handicap. Sunday: Heavenly Pride Invitational.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Allen Lacombe Memorial.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Captiva Island, Silks Run.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee, Hot Springs.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll, San Carlos. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $20,295.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,382.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $55,101.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $254,319.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $18,115; pick 6 jackpot, $12,373.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,715.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $40,367; late super high 5, $37,169.
Northfield: Single 6, $11.361.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $29,176.