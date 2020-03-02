Black Raven, 2019 Inaugural

Black Raven, the 2019 IGP Inaugural winner at Iowa Greyhound Park.

Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.

Black Raven, from Boeckenstedt Kennel, won the first stakes race of the season.

She led the entire race, posting a 4-length victory over JS Drews Money.

Raven moved to Naples, where she struggled a bit. She did post a win in a grade TC race.

She hasn’t competed since early January.

NOTES

Slatex Beretta won the James W. Paul at Palm Beach.

LK’s Crush N It won the Sprint Classic at Derby Lane.

FF Biscayne won the Diane Whiteley at Gulf.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint Classic final.

Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Stymie, Tom Food Handicap. Sunday: Heavenly Pride Invitational.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Allen Lacombe Memorial.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Captiva Island, Silks Run.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee, Hot Springs.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll, San Carlos. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $20,295.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,382.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $55,101.

Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $254,319.

Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $18,115; pick 6 jackpot, $12,373.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,715.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $40,367; late super high 5, $37,169.

Northfield: Single 6, $11.361.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $29,176.