Wednesday could be more than Hump Day for greyhound racing fans.
Iowa Greyhound Park will force out its twin tri for the first time this season.
The wager begins in race 4. If you hit the trifecta, you receive money for the wager and a chance to pick a straight trifecta in race 6.
If no ticket has the correct combination, those with the most right – starting with the race winner – can cash.
The races are Grade B and Grade D. The carryover is $5,114.
Post time is 5:30 p.m.
IGP carryovers
Twin super: $1,776.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Fastest time: KW Porsche, Jackson Greyhounds, 31.57.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Today: Futurity third round. Saturday: fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Soaring Softly.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Louisville.
Evangeline: Friday: Distaff. Saturday: Classic.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Powder Break, Roar.
Pimlico: Friday: Allaire duPont, Black-Eyed Susan, Hilltop, Miss Preakness, Pimlico Special, Very One. Saturday: Chick Lang, Dinner Party, Gallorette, Murphy, Turf Sprint, Maryland Sprint, Preakness, Sir Barton, Skipat.
Prairie Meadows: Golden Circle, Goldfinch.
Sam Houston: Friday: Texas Twister, Governor’s Cup, Sam Houston, Harris County, Derby.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Lazaro Barrera. Sunday: Desert Stormer.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Cutler Memorial.
Pocono: Saturday: Pass, PA Stallion.
Yonkers: Thursday: Spring Series.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $16,999.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6, $10,766.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,206.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,896.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,402.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,715.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $78,728.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $465,407.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,686.
Pocono: Pick 5, $47,482.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).