I’ve forgotten what it’s like to have homework. However, prepping for this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup brought back that memory.
Now, it’s time for the test.
There are 14 races today and tomorrow that are filled with the world’s best thoroughbreds.
None of the races are simple – you can make a case that every horse could win.
One of the interesting wagering options are the two-day daily doubles. They combine races from today’s and Saturday’s races.
This year the connections are: Juvenile Fillies and Distaff; Juvenile Turf and Turf; and Juvenile and Classic.
Reminders
Today’s post time is 12:45 p.m. The 10-race card features: Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Turf, Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile.
Saturday’s post time is 12:07 p.m. The 12-race card features: Filly and Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly and Mare Turf, Sprint, Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic.
Other stakes at Santa Anita
Today: Golden State Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies, Marathon. Saturday: Twilight, Ken Maddy, Damascus. Sunday: Goldikova.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $221.
Twin super: $7,477.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
XT’s Naomi posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.94.
NOTES
Aqueduct opens its meet today. Because Belmont had to cancel its closing day card Sunday, the pick 6 jackpot carryover of $279,432 will be forced today at Aqueduct.
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Coast Classic fourth round.
Southland: Tonight: Two for the Money first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Today: Tempted. Saturday: Turnback The Alarm. Sunday: Nashua.
Charles Town: Saturday: West Virginia Futurity.
Churchill Downs: Today: Dream Supreme. Saturday: Chilukki, Bet On Sunshine.
Hawthorne: Today: Showtime Deb. Saturday: Sun Power.
Woodbine: Saturday: Maple Leaf. Sunday: Autumn, Glorious Song.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten filly and colt, pace and trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $12,599.
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,741.
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $435,466.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $436,837; super high 5, $188,685.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $120,039; pick 6 jackpot, $35,153.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6, $33,525.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $39,815.