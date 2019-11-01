I’ve forgotten what it’s like to have homework. However, prepping for this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup brought back that memory.

Now, it’s time for the test.

There are 14 races today and tomorrow that are filled with the world’s best thoroughbreds.

None of the races are simple – you can make a case that every horse could win.

One of the interesting wagering options are the two-day daily doubles. They combine races from today’s and Saturday’s races.

This year the connections are: Juvenile Fillies and Distaff; Juvenile Turf and Turf; and Juvenile and Classic.

Reminders

Today’s post time is 12:45 p.m. The 10-race card features: Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Turf, Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile.

Saturday’s post time is 12:07 p.m. The 12-race card features: Filly and Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Filly and Mare Turf, Sprint, Mile, Distaff, Turf and Classic.

Other stakes at Santa Anita

Today: Golden State Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies, Marathon. Saturday: Twilight, Ken Maddy, Damascus. Sunday: Goldikova.

Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers

Pick 5: $221.

Twin super: $7,477.

Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers

XT’s Naomi posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.94.

NOTES

Aqueduct opens its meet today. Because Belmont had to cancel its closing day card Sunday, the pick 6 jackpot carryover of $279,432 will be forced today at Aqueduct.

Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Saturday: Coast Classic fourth round.

Southland: Tonight: Two for the Money first round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Today: Tempted. Saturday: Turnback The Alarm. Sunday: Nashua.

Charles Town: Saturday: West Virginia Futurity.

Churchill Downs: Today: Dream Supreme. Saturday: Chilukki, Bet On Sunshine.

Hawthorne: Today: Showtime Deb. Saturday: Sun Power.

Woodbine: Saturday: Maple Leaf. Sunday: Autumn, Glorious Song.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Kindergarten filly and colt, pace and trot.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $12,599.

Orange Park: Tri super, $11,741.

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $435,466.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $436,837; super high 5, $188,685.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $120,039; pick 6 jackpot, $35,153.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Single 6, $33,525.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $39,815.

