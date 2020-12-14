Here are a few things to keep in mind this week.
NOTES
Abbi’s Frontman won the Legacy Grand Championship at Palm Beach. Mineral Spirits won the consolation.
Remington Park ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Queens County.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Blushing KD, Buddy Diliberto, Letellier, Richard Scherer, Sugar Bowl, Tenacious.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector, Via Borghese.
Remington Park: Friday: Springboard, Trapeze, She’s All In, Jeffrey Hawk, Jim Thorpe, Useeit.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $14,317.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $105,471.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $579,852; super high 5, $13,957.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,597.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $335,940.