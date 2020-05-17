Lucille Beale broke strong then took the lead in the first corner and slowly pulled away to claim the Maiden Debut Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Beale, from the Clayton Black Kennel, posted a 30.40 for about a 5-length win.
Beale and T’s Capt Phasma, of T & T Kennel, started at front, with Big Time, of Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow Kennel, rushing strong. Beale took advantage of a small bump between Phasma and Big Time, grabbing the inside line and cruising to the crown.
Beale’s littermate, Another Deven, finished fourth. They are from Dare Devil Deven and I’ll Win For You.
Beale paid $20.80, $8.60 and $4.40.
She claimed $250 of the $500 purse. T’s Capt Phasma got $175, Big Time earned $75 and Another Deven earned $50.
KB’s Zodiac, of Clayton Black Kennel, won last year