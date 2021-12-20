As we enter the homestretch to Christmas Day, keep in mind that many tracks are taking a break this week.

Aqueduct, Charles Town, Yonkers and Meadowlands are off.

Several will offer races. And only two tracks will have cards on Christmas Eve. All are closed on Christmas.

Tampa Bay and Gulfstream will have racing on the 24th. Tampa Bay’s post time is 11:15 a.m. and Gulfstream’s is 11:30 a.m.

On the day after Christmas, Santa Anita will open its meet at 1 p.m. and Woodbine harness will have a noon post. Golden Gate also resumes in the afternoon.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Tri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Fair Grounds: Sunday: Blushing, Buddy Diliberto, Gun Runner, Richard Scherer, Tenacious, Untapable.

Gulfstream: Friday: Allen Jerkens. Sunday: Tropical Park Derby and Oaks.

Laurel Park: Sunday: Carousel, Dave’s Friend, Gin Talking, Heft, Robert Manfuso, Willa on the Move.

Santa Anita: Sunday: American Oaks, La Brea, Mathis Brothers, Malibu, San Antonio, San Gabriel.

Turfway: Sunday: Gowell.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Sunday: Valedictory, Niagara.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $235,981.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 4, $11,380.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $259,984.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,010.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $86,359.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $379,262. Forced out Thursday night.

