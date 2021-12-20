The holiday slowdown BY GARY DURA Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! As we enter the homestretch to Christmas Day, keep in mind that many tracks are taking a break this week.Aqueduct, Charles Town, Yonkers and Meadowlands are off.Several will offer races. And only two tracks will have cards on Christmas Eve. All are closed on Christmas.Tampa Bay and Gulfstream will have racing on the 24th. Tampa Bay’s post time is 11:15 a.m. and Gulfstream’s is 11:30 a.m.On the day after Christmas, Santa Anita will open its meet at 1 p.m. and Woodbine harness will have a noon post. Golden Gate also resumes in the afternoon.STAKESGreyhoundsTri State: Thursday: Mardi Gras Championship fourth round.ThoroughbredsFair Grounds: Sunday: Blushing, Buddy Diliberto, Gun Runner, Richard Scherer, Tenacious, Untapable.Gulfstream: Friday: Allen Jerkens. Sunday: Tropical Park Derby and Oaks.Laurel Park: Sunday: Carousel, Dave’s Friend, Gin Talking, Heft, Robert Manfuso, Willa on the Move.Santa Anita: Sunday: American Oaks, La Brea, Mathis Brothers, Malibu, San Antonio, San Gabriel.Turfway: Sunday: Gowell.StandardbredsWoodbine: Sunday: Valedictory, Niagara.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $49,302.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $235,981.Mahoning Valley: Pick 4, $11,380.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $259,984.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,010.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $86,359.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 5, $38,923.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $379,262. Forced out Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Archdiocese of Dubuque names new superintendent of Catholic schools Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s State of the church: Local congregations adapt to major changes in religious landscape Love that Lasts: 69-year-couple 'glue' of family