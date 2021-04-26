It was quite the opening weekend at Iowa Greyhound Park. Great races, a couple of stakes, nice wagering pools and a few winning tickets.
Now it’s time to prepare for the rest of the week.
Racing returns Wednesday and Thursday. Post times are 5:30 p.m.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,097.
Twin super: $382.
Weekend handle
Saturday: $315,117.
Sunday: $202,585.
IGP schooler watch
Fastest time: Revin Devon (Copper Kettle Kennel), 32.32.
Coming up
The first leg of the Triple Crown is Saturday. The Kentucky Derby tops the card at Churchill Downs.
NOTES
Evangeline opens its meet Wednesday.
Arlington opens its meet Friday.
Prairie Meadows opens its meet Friday.
Louisiana Downs opens its meet Saturday.
Oaklawn ends its meet Saturday.
Turf Paradise ends its meet Saturday.
Tampa Bay ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Spring Futurity first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Friday: Flat Out. Saturday: Fort Marcy Sheepshead Bay, Westchester. Sunday: Ruffian.
Charles Town: Saturday: It’s Binn Too Long.
Churchill Downs: Tuesday: Isaac Murphy. Wednesday: Kentucky Juvenile. Thursday: Unbridled Sydney, Opening Verse. Friday: Alysheba, La Troienne, Oaks, Eight Belles, Edgewood, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Churchill Downs, Derby City Distaff, Distaff Turf, American Turf, Turf Classic, Pat Day Mile, Kentucky Derby.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Big Drama, Honey Ryder.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Invitational.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Senorita, Angel’s Flight.
Turf Paradise: Saturday: Hasta La Vista, Spring Futurity.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Today: Bobby Weiss pace. Tuesday: Bobby Weiss trot.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,086.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,230.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $207,348.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,248.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,268.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $186,141.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,263.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,809.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Pick 5, $30,092.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300.